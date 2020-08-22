President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally

Jeff Van Drew and President Donald Trump hold a 'Keep America Great' Rally on Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who left the Democratic Party last year after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump, will be a featured speaker this week during the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It will be about a six-minute speech, Van Drew said Saturday.

Only some GOP leaders are expected to be on site in Charlotte because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and most speeches are expected to be made virtually.

Van Drew is running for re-election against Democrat Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, a mental health advocate and wife of former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy.

Van Drew isn't yet sure which day he will speak, other than to say it won't be on the opening day Monday. 

He will talk about South Jersey a bit.

"Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, I'm tired of South Jersey being shortchanged," Van Drew said. "I want people to know where we are, who we are and what we're about."

He said he will also talk about why he switched parties, and how he sees the Democratic and Republican parties today.

"There will be a little bit about Joe Biden, and what I think. It won't be horribly mean, but it will be strong," Van Drew said of Trump's Democratic opponent for president, who was nominated as that party's presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention last week.

He also will urge people to vote for the best person for the job, who best represents their interests and values.

"This is the greatest election since the Civil War. Don't vote for Joe Biden just because your grandparents were Democrats," Van Drew said. "Mine were, too."

He said he has tried to make a lot of noise in Washington, D.C., to raise the profile of the district. 

"First we had the rally," Van Drew said of the January Trump rally in Wildwood that drew tens of thousands of people to the region and got national coverage. 

"I'm really excited for South Jersey," Van Drew said. He said he cannot recall another 2nd District congressional representative speaking at a national convention.

