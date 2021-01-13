Van Drew to speak against impeachment. WATCH LIVE as House takes up second Trump impeachment

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, plans to speak Wednesday in opposition to impeaching President Donald J. Trump on the floor of the House of Representatives.

"We're so close. He is leaving office in just a number of days now," Van Drew said Wednesday morning. "This once again splits the country apart. ... It's going to disenfranchise and hurt the tens of millions of people who still did vote for him."

Van Drew expected to speak at some point between noon and 1:15 p.m., he said earlier Wednesday.

Van Drew said he does not believe that Trump wanted the protesters to storm the Capitol, and he does not believe anything Trump said that day rises to impeachable behavior.

Van Drew was the only member of the New Jersey delegation to vote against certifying all Electoral College votes for President Elect Joe Biden, in a vote that happened after the Capitol building was cleared of protesters Jan. 6.

He supported challenges to the votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania, saying both states had changed their election rules without going through the state legislatures, as required under the U.S. Constitution.