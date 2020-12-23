Van Drew supports Trump bid for $2000 COVID relief payment

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Wednesday night he will vote for changes to the giant COVID relief bill demanded by President Donald Trump to increase payments from $600 to $2,000 for most adult Americans.

"I support it and I'm willing to go back whenever we have to vote on that," Van Drew said in a phone interview.

The $900 billion COVID relief bill passed the Congress Monday with veto-proof majorities after months of negotiations between Trump's Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and congressional leaders. It was paired with the $1.4 trillion overall federal spending bill needed to keep the government working.

While Congress has the votes to override a Trump veto, if the president does not sign it by Monday the government may have to close for a time, some unemployment benefits would end and relief checks would not go out as quickly as planned.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said she supports the higher payments and will call a vote soon. It is unclear if the Republican controlled Senate would support the higher payments.