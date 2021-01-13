Van Drew speaks against impeachment. WATCH LIVE as House takes up second Trump impeachment

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, spoke Wednesday at about 1:10 p.m. in opposition to impeaching President Donald J. Trump on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“We’ve been here before. We’ve done this before. This has failed before. We’ve fractured our nation using the same process before," Van Drew said in a one-minute speech. "Congress must be the glue that starts unifying everyone. By the time this process would conclude, the man they want out of office will no longer even be the president."

Nearly half the country supports Trump, Van Drew said.

"This takes their voice away. We must be bigger and better than the most-base of instincts that have been driving our political discourse. It is destroying us. Let’s link arms with one another and begin to heal. Let’s stop this impeachment,” Van Drew said.

Earlier Wednesday Van Drew stressed that Trump is leaving office "in days."

"This once again splits the country apart. ... It's going to disenfranchise and hurt the tens of millions of people who still did vote for him," he said.

Van Drew said he does not believe that Trump wanted the protesters to storm the Capitol, and he does not believe anything Trump said that day rises to impeachable behavior.