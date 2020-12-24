Van Drew says Trump's $2,000 COVID relief payment can still pass

The $900 billion COVID relief bill passed both chambers of Congress on Monday with veto-proof majorities after months of negotiations between Trump's Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and congressional leaders. It was paired with the $1.4 trillion overall federal spending bill needed to keep the government working.

While Congress has the votes to override a Trump veto, if the president does not sign it by Monday, the government may have to close for a time, some unemployment benefits would end and relief checks would not go out as quickly as planned.

Van Drew said he understands the concerns of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who voted against the relief bill saying the country should not go further into debt. But New Jerseyans have been so badly harmed by the businesses slowdown related to the epidemic, more spending is necessary, Van Drew said.

"The governor has been tough with COVID restrictions," Van Drew said of Gov. Phil Murphy, and that has resulted in a lot of lost jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in November New Jersey was one of just three states with an unemployment rate over 10%. Its rate was 10.2%, and Hawaii and Nevada's rates were both 10.1%, according to BLS, while the national average was 6.7%.