Van Drew says election reform will be priority as he returns to Congress

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Monday he will work on election reform as he returns to Washington, D.C., after being re-elected.
"We need a new election system," Van Drew said on the Fox and Friends news program Monday morning, saying a mostly-paper ballot system in a national election with hundreds of millions of votes cast makes no sense.
"I feel like I've gone back to the 1900's," Van Drew said. "We can decode DNA, we are going to put people on Mars and the Moon, but we can’t have an election system that works accurately, quickly and electronically? That's nonsense. It's something I’m going to work on."
The Associated Press called New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District race for van Drew on Friday. He remains up districtwide about 160,000 to 144,000 for Brigantine's Amy Kennedy, with about 20% of ballots yet to be counted, according to AP.
Cumberland County, which had lagged behind in counting its vote-by-mail ballots, now shows it has counted 50,944 ballots -- most of those cast. Kennedy got 25,550 in the heavily Democratic county, and Van Drew got 22,929.
Van Drew thanked President Donald Trump for creating a new Republican Party that listens to average people and works on their behalf.
"I think the president broke everything open," Van Drew said. It's like the saying, 'ripping the band aid off' -- He did that, showed the seamy side of politics, and how politics could be better" by working for the average person.
Pollsters didn't get to average people, Van Drew said.
"Look at this election. Pollsters said Donald Trump was going to get thrashed and lose terribly. Basically he got half the vote," Van Drew said.
Most polls also said Van Drew would lose, except for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University poll. That one said Van Drew's race was a virtual tie.
"The new (Republican) party is about having that relationship with average everyday person," Van Drew said. "We have got to have government that works for them. Don't just keep increasing taxes, pushing for more and more programs that don't in the end help anybody but the bureaucrats."
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.