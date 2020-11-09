Van Drew says election reform will be priority as he returns to Congress

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Monday he will work on election reform as he returns to Washington, D.C., after being re-elected.

"We need a new election system," Van Drew said on the Fox and Friends news program Monday morning, saying a mostly-paper ballot system in a national election with hundreds of millions of votes cast makes no sense.

"I feel like I've gone back to the 1900's," Van Drew said. "We can decode DNA, we are going to put people on Mars and the Moon, but we can’t have an election system that works accurately, quickly and electronically? That's nonsense. It's something I’m going to work on."

The Associated Press called New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District race for van Drew on Friday. He remains up districtwide about 160,000 to 144,000 for Brigantine's Amy Kennedy, with about 20% of ballots yet to be counted, according to AP.

Cumberland County, which had lagged behind in counting its vote-by-mail ballots, now shows it has counted 50,944 ballots -- most of those cast. Kennedy got 25,550 in the heavily Democratic county, and Van Drew got 22,929.

Van Drew thanked President Donald Trump for creating a new Republican Party that listens to average people and works on their behalf.