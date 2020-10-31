Van Drew, Kennedy going for every last vote

“They are holding back but are going to vote in the end,” Van Drew said, adding many probably will show up in person to vote with a paper provisional ballot at the polls. “We are calling all of those folks. Many have said they just voted.”

Van Drew was encouraging people in that heavily Republican area to vote and asking for their support as he went from Marcello’s Restaurant to several other businesses. He and his group of supporters ended the tour at Mannino’s Cannoli Express, where everyone bought a treat.

Almost all of the people he ran into, mostly Republicans, said they already voted.

Election Day is Tuesday, and while people can still drop of their vote-by-mail ballots in secure drop boxes throughout the district or mail them back, it’s probably safest to use a drop box at this point. Contents of drop boxes are picked up daily and taken directly to the Board of Elections.

Voters also can go to the polls and fill out a paper provisional ballot, or vote by machine if they sign an affidavit saying they have a disability that prevents them from voting with a paper ballot.