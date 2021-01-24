Van Drew hopeful parties can agree on immigration reform for "dreamers"

But Van Drew said he believes the two parties could come to an agreement on helping the “dreamers” — the young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, who have lived her all or most of their lives — to attain a path to citizenship.

On Biden’s first day in office he ordered efforts to preserve the program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The program, known as DACA, has shielded hundreds of thousands of people who came to the U.S. as children from deportation since it was introduced in 2012.

“First of all, I think we should start with the kids, the dreamers,” Van Drew said. “Let’s see if together Republicans and Democrats could come up with a plan.”

He would want background checks to be part of the process, and would want the DACA recipients to take a test and pledge allegiance to the United States, he said.

“They have to really want to be an American and love America,” Van Drew said. “It would be a good place for both sides to start. ... One of the tough parts is it has to get 60 votes in the Senate.”

Since the Senate is now split 50-50 between the parties, with ties broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, it will take Republican support for anything to pass.