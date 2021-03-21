 Skip to main content
Van Drew calls for removing fencing around D.C. Capitol
Van Drew calls for removing fencing around D.C. Capitol

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew introduced the Fencing Removal and Ending Encampment (FREE) Resolution last week, demanding the immediate removal of razor wiring installed around the Capitol campus and the return home of  National Guard troops now deployed to Washington, D.C.

“The U.S. Capitol is a standing testament to the freedom and democracy we uniquely enjoy as Americans," Van Drew said in a statement. "By putting armed guardsmen and razor wire between our citizens and the heart of our government we are, in effect, separating America from Americans."

He was joined by 38 colleagues as co-sponsors, his office said in a press release.

The fencing and National Guard troops have remained at the Capitol as a result of the Jan. 6 storming by thousands of people unhappy with the results and conducting of the presidential election.

Van Drew said the U.S. Capitol Police have already stated there are no credible threats to Congress or the Capitol Complex to warrant "this unnecessary show of force," and said it is time "to remove the fencing and restore access for the American people."

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

