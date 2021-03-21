Van Drew calls for removing fencing around D.C. Capitol

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew introduced the Fencing Removal and Ending Encampment (FREE) Resolution last week, demanding the immediate removal of razor wiring installed around the Capitol campus and the return home of National Guard troops now deployed to Washington, D.C.

“The U.S. Capitol is a standing testament to the freedom and democracy we uniquely enjoy as Americans," Van Drew said in a statement. "By putting armed guardsmen and razor wire between our citizens and the heart of our government we are, in effect, separating America from Americans."

He was joined by 38 colleagues as co-sponsors, his office said in a press release.

The fencing and National Guard troops have remained at the Capitol as a result of the Jan. 6 storming by thousands of people unhappy with the results and conducting of the presidential election.

Van Drew said the U.S. Capitol Police have already stated there are no credible threats to Congress or the Capitol Complex to warrant "this unnecessary show of force," and said it is time "to remove the fencing and restore access for the American people."

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com Twitter @MichelleBPost

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.