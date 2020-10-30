UPDATE: Atlantic County has received 102,461 ballots so far, only days left before election

With five days until Election Day, counties in our region have received almost as many vote-by-mail ballots as votes cast in the last presidential election in 2016.

Atlantic and Cape May counties report they have counted about 70% of those received, indicating results for many races may be available election night.

There has been fear that the overwhelming number of paper vote-by-mail ballots may take much longer to process and count, delaying results. Now officials are optimistic given the early processing that has already taken place.

Atlantic County had received 102,461 ballots, and 85,332 had been counted, as of late Thursday, according to the Board of Elections. The scanner had caught up with ballots prepared for counting, so processing will continue over the weekend and counting will begin again Monday at 9 a.m., Caterson said.

The Cape May County Board of Elections had counted 70% of the 42,262 ballots received as of Wednesday afternoon, said Democratic Registrar Michael Kennedy. Friday morning he said the total received was up to 44,096, with about 39,000 counted.

And in Cumberland County, 37,451 ballots had been received by Thursday morning, said Board of Elections Administrator LizBeth Hernandez. She did not provide a count total.