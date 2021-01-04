University Hospital workers to receive second COVID-19 vaccine; Murphy briefing at 1 p.m.

Frontline workers at University Hospital in Newark will received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as vaccination efforts continue in New Jersey.
The workers here were among the first in the state last month to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Phil Murphy will be on hand for the administration of the second dose at 9 a.m., along with Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, University Hospital President and CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal, and Rutgers Medical School Dean Dr. Robert Johnson.
Murphy will hold his regular COVID-19 response briefing at 1 p.m. in Trenton.
The briefing will be livestreamed on the Governor's official YouTube channel.
