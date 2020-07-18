MILLVILLE — For city residents, Saturday was a promising start.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office held its Unity Day drive-through cookout to strengthen the relationship between county residents and those sworn to protect them.
This year’s event took on a greater significance, county Sheriff Robert Austino said.
“It’s very important, especially in these times when law enforcement is under attack,” Austino said in reference to recent protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. “We want to go to people (and say), ‘We’re human, too, and we love the community. We love everybody in the community.’”
Tents were set up in the parking lot of the Dwelling Place Church on High Street North. Though it was advertised as a drive-through event, most of the early attendees were walk-ups.
Each bag of food handed out contained a hot dog, hamburger, condiment packs, stickers and a “Thank You” note from the sheriff.
“We need some more activities like this because the people are literally scared of the police,” said Millville resident Rafael Lorenzo, 48. “Like I tell my son, not all cops are bad. Don’t listen sometimes to the media because the media exaggerates. Some of them are good, but right now a lot of things are coming into the light because of the cameras.
“I’m glad they’re doing it because it’s bringing us together, and that’s what I want.”
Volunteers from the Vineland Soup Kitchen and members of the county Sheriff’s Office Explorers program made a total of 1,200 hot dogs and hamburgers — enough for 600 bags. Food donations were provided by Marcacci Meats and the Main Street Supermarket. South Jersey Trucking provided the propane for the grills.
Through the first hour-and-a-half, more than 120 bags were handed out. Community Policing Unit Officer Craig Johnson said any food that was still there by 2 p.m. would be distributed throughout the community.
“We don’t waste food,” Johnson added. “It all goes to somebody.”
For the sheriff’s office, this event was nothing new. A similar cookout was held at office headquarters in Bridgeton. There, at least 400 people received bags.
Three to four times a year, the office’s Triad program provides senior citizens with food. The program is primarily used to teach seniors how to prevent becoming victims of crimes like fraud.
According to Johnson, their efforts go beyond organized events.
“We even do little things like drive-bys for birthday parties,” Johnson said. “(We’ll) wave at the kids and have the horns going off. You figure the guys are out on the road anyway. How long does it take them just to turn down a road, turn on the siren, wave to a kid and just keep on moving?
