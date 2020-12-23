Unemployment claims rise again in NJ

New Jerseyans submitted 17,611 new unemployment claims in the week ending Dec. 19, an increase of 7.6% from the week before, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Extended unemployment benefits are set to expire on Dec. 26, affecting roughly 500,000 people in the state, unless the president signs a $900 billion economic relief bill approved by Congress on Monday. That bill would extend federal unemployment benefits through March 14.

The Atlantic City to Hammonton metropolitan statistical area, essentially made up of Atlantic County, still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation at 11.8% in October. It ranked 383 out of 389 metro areas in the U.S. in October — the latest statistics available for metro areas, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The BLS also said that New Jersey was one of three states in the U.S. with an unemployment rates above 10% in November. New Jersey is at 10.2%, and Hawaii and Nevada — two other states highly dependent on tourism — are at 10.1% each.

The U.S. average is 6.7%, according to the BLS.

The latest weekly increase in unemployment was driven largely by a bump in construction claims because of the snow, officials said.