Understanding Your heart and emotions connection: Dr. Nina Radcliff

The HeartMath Institute, a research center dedicated to the study of the heart and the physiology of emotions, has conducted insightful studies identifying the relationship between emotions and the heart.
These studies have provided new insight into understanding how the activity of the heart is linked to our emotions and our overall health, vitality and well-being.
Did you know that your heart is in a constant two-way dialogue with your brain? It’s true, and more recent research shows there is a critical link between your heart and brain and your overall well-being. Interestingly, we now know that the heart sends more information to the brain than the brain sends to the heart — with the brain responding to the heart in many important ways. Add to this, emotions change the signals the brain sends to the heart while the heart responds in complex ways.
Studies confirm the risk of developing heart disease is significantly increased for people who routinely experience stressful emotions (i.e., anxiety, frustration, disappointment, insecurity). And heart rhythm patterns can become more erratic and are conveyed to the emotional centers in the brain, which is interpreted as negative or stressful feelings. Consequently, these emotions can set off a chain reaction in the body — stress hormone levels increase, blood vessels constrict, and blood pressure rises. And consistently experiencing these emotions, can put a strain on your heart and other organs, including weakening your immune system which can eventually lead to serious health problems.
Conversely, when experiencing emotions like love, care, appreciation, connection, joy and compassion, the heart produces a very different rhythm (a smooth pattern that looks like gently rolling hills). These heart rhythms, which reflect positive emotions, are considered indicators of harmonious cardiovascular efficiency — communicating to the brain that the heart feels good, which often creates a gentle warm feeling in the area of the heart.
Learning to shift out of stressful emotional reactions to these positive emotions can have profound positive effects on your cardiovascular system and your overall health. Here are tips:
• Take “me time”: Experts recommend scheduling at least 15 -20 minutes a day for doing something enjoyable and relaxing. Make it a priority!
• Stay connected: Social connections generate positive emotions (rejection or loneliness is negative). You can foster/nurture/build an internal sense of connection to others through family/friends and communities. A sense of connection is internal. Ever felt alone in a crowd? Meditation and mindfulness also can help connect you to joy and other positive emotions.
• Savor moments: Even micro-moments from a smile to chocolate melting on your tongue can bring positive emotions. Research has shown that the difference between people who are flourishing and those who aren’t lies in the magnitude of positive emotions they are able to self-generate from everyday pleasant activities — savoring moments.
• Appreciation: The feeling of appreciation is one of the most concrete and easiest positive emotions to self-generate and sustain. Recalling a time of feeling appreciative, you can increase your balanced heart rhythm, reduce emotional stress and improve your health.
• Hugs, holding hands and kisses: With all of the heart health benefits that result from hugging, we have great reason to share hugs — multiple times, every day, year-round. Science has shown that when we embrace someone we care about, it can ease stress and anxiety. It also can elicit a long-term decrease in blood pressure and decrease the amount of work our heart must perform.
• Animal kingdom: Pets can be great friends! Time with enjoying animals has been linked to better physical and mental health. Reports show they lower blood pressure and lessen anxiety while boosting immunity and positive emotions.
• Great outdoors: Enjoying the great outdoors can have positive effects on health, mood, self-esteem, stress level and energy. Even looking at images of parks or enjoying a view from a wind has shown to contribute to more positive emotions (boosting mood) and a greater sense of overall well-being, physically and mentally.
• Music: You can uplift your mood by listening to some of your favorite tunes. Research shows that a song can make you happy. Listening to music is an easy way to alter your emotions, mood or relieve stress.
A doctor and researcher of how positive emotions are good for us wisely underscores, “Day-to-day positive emotions function as nutrients for our overall well-being. Today’s positive emotions do not simply exemplify today’s well-being, they also help to create next month’s increases in well-being.”
I encourage you to take action to nurture your positive emotions, daily. The wealth of benefits in impacting your heart and mind and overall health is well documented.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
