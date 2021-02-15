Understanding Your heart and emotions connection: Dr. Nina Radcliff

The HeartMath Institute, a research center dedicated to the study of the heart and the physiology of emotions, has conducted insightful studies identifying the relationship between emotions and the heart.

These studies have provided new insight into understanding how the activity of the heart is linked to our emotions and our overall health, vitality and well-being.

Did you know that your heart is in a constant two-way dialogue with your brain? It’s true, and more recent research shows there is a critical link between your heart and brain and your overall well-being. Interestingly, we now know that the heart sends more information to the brain than the brain sends to the heart — with the brain responding to the heart in many important ways. Add to this, emotions change the signals the brain sends to the heart while the heart responds in complex ways.