Understanding 'portions' and 'serving sizes' essential to healthy eating habits: Dr. Nina

Sounds straightforward, but it can be challenging when you’re trying to manage portion control and avoid nutritional gaps. Today’s bagel counts for three servings of bread, but many consider it one serving. Dangerously growing portion sizes have changed what Americans think of as a “normal” and has been dubbed “portion distortion.”

There are a number of specific, effective strategies for managing your food/drink consumption:

• The way you think about what you consume will help you maintain proper portion control. Experts recommend you think about what you eat/drink as nourishment that will provide your body with the energy and fuel it needs to support you through your day rather than something that you have to restrict.

• Determining serving sizes: Interpreting recipes, menu references and labels can cause confusion. While they all may refer to the number of servings, that may be different than what your portion is (how much you’re consuming). Portions in relationship to understanding serving size is important in meeting health goals.