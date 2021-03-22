Understanding 'portions' and 'serving sizes' essential to healthy eating habits: Dr. Nina

The concept of portion control may seem simple, but there are essential understandings to know to properly manage your food and drink intake.
Portion control is about consuming the appropriate amount of food and drink to maintain a healthy body and mind. The way you think about what you eat or drink can help you maintain proper portion control.
Too often I find that when people think about portion control, they associate it with weight loss. And while managing the amount you eat and drink is crucial in supporting healthy weight loss, it’s equally essential in maintaining a healthy weight as well as ensuring a balanced diet for optimum health.
Contrary to popular belief, controlling food and drink portions doesn’t necessarily mean less. It means developing an awareness of how much you’re consuming and the nutritional value.
Portion vs. serving size
Portion size is the amount of a food or drink you choose to consume at one time (at home, a restaurant, or in a package), which may be more or less than a serving. Big or small, we decide.
A serving size is the amount of food or drink you’re served, a measured amount, such as a slice of bread or a cup (8 ounces) of milk. Serving size is an important factor as you compare the amount of that food you eat to the serving size information listed on a label. In our “super-size” meal world, being served large portions is a constant occurrence, and meals that come as a single portion actually contain multiple servings, leading to weight gain. The larger portions are, the more calories consumed.
Sounds straightforward, but it can be challenging when you’re trying to manage portion control and avoid nutritional gaps. Today’s bagel counts for three servings of bread, but many consider it one serving. Dangerously growing portion sizes have changed what Americans think of as a “normal” and has been dubbed “portion distortion.”
There are a number of specific, effective strategies for managing your food/drink consumption:
• The way you think about what you consume will help you maintain proper portion control. Experts recommend you think about what you eat/drink as nourishment that will provide your body with the energy and fuel it needs to support you through your day rather than something that you have to restrict.
• Determining serving sizes: Interpreting recipes, menu references and labels can cause confusion. While they all may refer to the number of servings, that may be different than what your portion is (how much you’re consuming). Portions in relationship to understanding serving size is important in meeting health goals.
• Read/understand nutrition labels: On the back of packaged foods, the number of calories, fat, sodium, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals are given for a single serving size. (A portion is the amount that you actually put on your plate.) Understanding what a serving size is for particular items you consume will provide important insight in portion amounts. Consider a food diary to help you track exactly how much you’re eating with each meal and to gain knowledge of portions.
• Be diligent to look up/know serving sizes: For foods and drinks you enjoy, utilize nutrition sources (books or online). Gain understanding of sizes to help assess portions. Some quick and easy visual cues to assess healthy single portions:
1 serving cooked vegetables (½ cup) = baseball
1 serving raw veggies (1 cup) = 2 baseballs, fist
1 serving cheese (1½ oz.) = 3 or 4 dice
1 portion of meat/protein (3 oz.) = deck of cards, palm
1 serving of peanut butter (2 tablespoons) = pingpong ball
1 serving of nuts (¼ cup) = ½ palmful
1 serving of ice cream (½ cup) = ½ baseball
Remember, too, portion size is the amount of a food you choose to eat, which may be more or less than a serving.
• Avoid passive or distracted eating or munching. Relish what you are consuming (and make a smart, healthy choice on how much). Don’t eat watching TV, reading or texting. It can lead to overeating. Consider pre-portioning food into bags or containers.
• Eating out — take a portion home. When your meal is served, ask the server to package half of your meal, in a “to-go” bag, so you can enjoy it meal the following day. If grabbing fast food, consider half for another meal
Portion sizes are one of the most misunderstand components of a healthy eating plan and its importance cannot be overstated.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
