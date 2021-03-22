U.S. Capitol Police investigating threat against Van Drew

The United States Capitol Police is investigating a report by U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ, of a threat against his life by an Ocean City man.

The force, "thoroughly investigates all potential threats to members of Congress, as is being done in this case," said a U.S. Capitol Police spokesperson in an email response.

"The USCP is the lead agency," the spokesperson said.

Capitol Police had asked Ocean City police officers to visited the home of John McCall, 68, and interview him after Van Drew reported his concerns to the force that protects members of Congress, Van Drew had said.

McCall has denied making any threats against Van Drew or his wife and called the congressman "a grandstanding jackass."

Van Drew held a press conference last week in which he provided access to a voicemail recording of McCall calling him a traitor and saying, “I will do everything in my power to make sure you are deposed if not dead.”

Van Drew switched parties from Democratic to Republican in late 2019, after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.