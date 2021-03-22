 Skip to main content
U.S. Capitol Police investigating threat against Van Drew
U.S. Capitol Police investigating threat against Van Drew

Van Drew at press conference March 15

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, at right, and Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan at a Monday press conference in which Van Drew said an Ocean City man’s columns in the Ocean City Sentinel included threats of violence against himself and his wife. The man, John D. McCall, 68, of Ocean City, said Van Drew was just trying to muffle the press, but editor and publisher David Nahan apologized for allowing language that the Van Drews found threatening in the columns.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

The United States Capitol Police is investigating a report by U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ, of a threat against his life by an Ocean City man.

The force, "thoroughly investigates all potential threats to members of Congress, as is being done in this case," said a U.S. Capitol Police spokesperson in an email response.

"The USCP is the lead agency," the spokesperson said.

Capitol Police had asked Ocean City police officers to visited the home of John McCall, 68, and interview him after Van Drew reported his concerns to the force that protects members of Congress, Van Drew had said.

McCall has denied making any threats against Van Drew or his wife and called the congressman "a grandstanding jackass."

Van Drew held a press conference last week in which he provided access to a voicemail recording of McCall calling him a traitor and saying, “I will do everything in my power to make sure you are deposed if not dead.”

Van Drew switched parties from Democratic to Republican in late 2019, after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Van Drew also described writings by McCall published by the Ocean City Sentinel in which McCall muses graphically about seeing how Van Drew's wife would react if she were grabbed between the legs, as Trump once said he felt free to do to women. 

McCall also wrote that Van Drew deserves the fate of all traitors.

The editor and publisher of the Ocean City Sentinel, apologized to Van Drew via a statement he sent to the media and published in the March 17 edition of the Sentinel.  

Van Drew talked about the case on Sunday on the Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

