Two arrested in burglary at The Walk in Atlantic City
Two arrested in burglary at The Walk in Atlantic City

Two people were arrested Saturday after a police officer saw them burglarizing a closed store at Tanger Outlets The Walk, Atlantic City Police said.

Amanda Reynolds, 28, of Little Egg Harbor Township; and Duane Napper, 46, of Atlantic City, were charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy, police said Sunday.

Reynolds, who was also charged with contempt of court, was taken to the Atlantic County jail. Napper was also charged with criminal mischief and released on a summons.

According to police, at 7:43 a.m., Officer Thomas Gilardi was patrolling the area when he saw Reynolds pacing back and forth near the Abercrombie & Fitch store when all the stores were closed.

Gilardi then saw Napper exit the store carrying a large bag, and begin to walk away with Reynolds. When the officer approached the two he could see that the front glass door of the store had been smashed.

Napper and Reynolds were arrested without incident and the bag contained nearly $2,700 in stolen merchandise, police said.

Staff Writer

