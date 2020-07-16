Friday will be a muggy day as a cold front passes through, bringing a few showers and storms. Saturday, and especially Sunday, will be rain-free, but the heat and humidity will build. An excessive heat watch will be in effect Sunday through Tuesday.
A warm front will be positioned in the Appalachians early Friday morning. Winds usually are southerly ahead of the front, and that will be no different here. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s on the mainland to the low 70s at the shore to start.
There has been a shift in the timing of the storms, as the warm front has increased in pace as it heads for us. A shower or storm will be around between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. As noted over the past few columns, though, it will not be a washout. Rather, hit-or-miss storms will pass through, so you could still mow the lawn or hit the beach. If your activity is very sensitive to rain, though, hold off.
High temperatures will be 80 to 85 degrees. That’s a bit below average, but, given the higher dew points, it will be muggier than the past couple of days.
We should be dry after 5 p.m. That will last into the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. However, a cold front will pass through overnight, bringing a few showers and storms. Morning lows Saturday will be in the low to mid-70s.
That cold front will essentially break off from the parent low pressure and will race through Eastern Canada. This will keep afternoon storms in the forecast for Saturday. However, the front will be south of us and any storms should only be south of Route 40.
Highs Saturday will be near 90 in Millville and inland spots, feeling like the mid-90s with the upper 60s dew points. It’ll be in the mid-80s in Margate and along the shore. With the warm ocean temperatures, it will be a very nice day for the sand.
Saturday evening will be comfortable, good for checking out the last night of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival in Hammonton or hosting a cookout.
However, the heat and humidity will make another climb Sunday. Carry water, stay in the shade or air conditioning and don’t leave your pets on walkways. Highs will sizzle in the mid-90s. The dew points will be in the low 70s, giving us a heat index near 105. The shore will have the heat, too, getting into the upper 80s.
Monday will be about the same. Isolated afternoon storms are in the forecast for inland spots. However, if the storms hold off until after 4 p.m. or so, the lack of cooling clouds and rain could push the air temperatures to the upper 90s inland, the hottest air of the year.
Either way, another heat wave will be likely between Saturday and Monday.
