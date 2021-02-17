Trump Plaza drops as planned, now an 8-story pile of rubble

ATLANTIC CITY — The implosion of the 39-story Trump Plaza casino tower went off at 9:08 a.m., just a few minutes later than scheduled Wednesday morning, delayed by a drone flying too close and a few pedestrians trying to view it from a closed Caesar's parking garage.

As the long rumbling of the explosion finished, the building buckled from the back to the front, dropping straight down as intended.

The crowd of national and local media, officials and auction winners at a VIP party at the top of One Atlantic pier cheered, then ran inside to escape the smoke plume.

"Here comes the asbestos," said a voice in the crowd. "It's like snow."

It was former President Donald J. Trump's first casino in the city, opening in 1984, and its end followed closely on Trump's political downfall. The city worked on getting current owner Carl Icahn to demolish the building for years, for public safety. Pieces of the building had been falling onto the street below, and it was an ugly, empty hulk in a prominent area of town.

The top of the roughly eight-story rubble pile could be seen just over the remaining glass frontage of the Plaza. That part will be demolished later, said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, leaving the former Plaza's parking garage and one hotel tower to be sold with the site.