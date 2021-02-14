 Skip to main content
Traffic Updates: Delays this week at Dorset Bridge, EHT roads
There will be an alternating one-land closure on the Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor for about a week starting Tuesday, according to Atlantic County.

The traffic pattern will last from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will allow for repair work on the bridge.

Motorists may experience minor delays, the county said, and may want to seek another route.

Egg Harbor Township

Work on the Garden State Parkway will continue to affect motorists using parts of Steelmanville and Mill roads this week.

From Monday, February 15 through Sunday, February 21, there will be a 24-hours-a-day detour in the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road.

On Tuesday, February 16, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. an alternating lane traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, please visit aclink.org.

