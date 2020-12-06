Traffic advisory set for Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—From Monday to Sunday a detour will be in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road, for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route and plan travel time accordingly
