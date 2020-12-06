Traffic advisory scheduled for Cologne Avenue in Galloway

GALLOWAY—From Monday to Thursday, a detour will be in effect on Cologne Avenue, between the White Horse Pike and Aloe Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work by the New Jersey American Water Company. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist.
