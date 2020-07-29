EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County officials on Wednesday announced a traffic advisory in the township for the end of this week.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed to traffic and a lane shift will be in effect in the westbound lane, according to news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Officials said drivers may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
