The normal stresses of going back to school are compounded this year with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For families looking to send their students back into the classroom, the process has become more nerve-wracking while grappling with the question, “is it safe?”
This is a new, unprecedented experience for everyone. And following the spring semester of remote learning amid the COVID-19 spread, sending students back to the classroom, from pre-K to college, is daunting.
So, whether your child will go to school, learn from home, learn in smaller groups or a combination of options, there is key information along with steps you can take to get ready for this unusual return to school.
Preparing to go back
While the science around children and COVID-19 is still evolving, what’s clear is that the decision-making process will be unique for each district, school and family.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), representing 67,000 pediatricians, backs the return of students to the classroom this fall, strongly advocating that the goal for all policy considerations “should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”
• Importance of in-person learning.
• Lengthy time away from school and supportive services has been shown to result in social isolation, learning deficits, childhood depression and have a “substantial impact” on beneficial physical activity and in-school meals for those kids who need them.
• Children learn best when physically present in the classroom.
• Social and emotional learning skills, exercise, mental health support and other services that cannot be easily replicated online, including playing a critical role in addressing racial and social inequity.
The AAP and national education groups stress the importance of safety protocols, systems and processes in reopening our schools.
Stay informed
Follow recommendations based on science-based evidence, not politics. Leave it to health experts to tell when the time is best to open (or close) school buildings. Listen to educators/administrators to shape how to do it. And each family must make the best decision based on their child/family unit.
Here are some tips to aid in keeping your student safe:
• Know what school systems/processes are in place to keep students, teachers, support personnel, families and the community safe.
• Keep watch of the community spread in the area as you make decisions. For instance, is your community is experiencing an active outbreak or spike, experts have strongly recommended against schools being open.
• No one who is symptomatic (or, knowingly asymptomatic) should go to school. Develop a daily routine for quickly checking for a fever, cough, excessive tiredness or any other sign of illness.
• Every student should have their own school supplies along with their own 60% to 75% isopropyl alcohol-based hand sanitizer and multiple face coverings.
• Students should wear masks. Masks have a profound effect reducing the chance of transmitting the virus and infecting others through the spray, spit or respiratory droplets shedding the virus. Help students build face covering endurance by wearing a face covering for longer periods of time. And, for younger children, help them feel at ease with distractions such as games and talking. Share how watching eyes, a kind and compassionate expression, is still behind the mask.
• Help students establish excellent hygiene practices. Social distancing, mask wearing, proper handwashing, covering sneezes, coughs and gathering number awareness are some of the most essential understandings your student needs to know (and practice before school starts). Emphasize these, often.
• Establish a back-from-school protocol. When returning home, your student should immediately wash their hands, remove clothes and shoes and place them in the laundry or a designated safe place for disinfecting. Experts agree, a shower would be great but not absolutely necessary.
• Be a great example! Parents who consistently wear masks, practice physical distancing and model frequent handwashing or covering coughs/sneezes can impact their children to follow the same behaviors.
• Listen/talk with your children often about what they are experiencing and how things are going. Older students can be encouraged to share strategies they are utilizing.
• Schools that open will need to implement additional cleaning and disinfection procedures, particularly for hallways, playgrounds, cafeterias and shared workspaces, like libraries. Know how the schools are managing these along with in-person limitations.
• Stay tuned to trusted local and national public health sources and school officials.
• If you have elderly adults living in your household, or other immunocompromised children, you may take a completely different approach than a household where this is not the case.
Remain vigilant in gathering facts and be flexible, as there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to navigating back-to-school this year.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author.
Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
