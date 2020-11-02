Time to limit sugar during your holidays — Dr. Nina Radcliff

• Avoid fat-free foods: When fat is removed from food products, sugar is often substituted to add flavor, resulting in more added sugar and more calories.

• Stress relief: When feeling stressed, your body’s cortisol levels rise (cortisol is a stress hormone). Cortisol can make you crave sugary, salty and fatty foods because your brain thinks it needs fuel for “fight or flight.” Be mindful of what triggers your stress eating. Be prepared to take steps with healthy snacks, exercise, self-care, a supportive network and regular, quality sleep, which all help you manage life stressors.

During this time of year, loads of sweets and dancing sugar plums appear. But, know that avoiding added sugars is one of the most important things you can do for your health, regardless of how old you are, how much you weigh, how much you exercise, or whether or not you already have any health problems.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.

