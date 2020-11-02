Time to limit sugar during your holidays — Dr. Nina Radcliff

The challenges of sugar intake surround us every day — particularly this time of the year. And, too, health experts are warning that adding to the “sugar laden” holiday season, the coronavirus pandemic has packed a higher dose of potential health sabotage with confinements and life changes leading to higher levels of stress and sugar cravings.
Consuming too much added sugar sets the stage for health problems including obesity, Type 2 diabetes, stomach aches, tooth decay, and cardiovascular disease to name a few. Here are some key insights and tips to help resist the urge to splurge.
Your blood sugar is essential to proper brain, heart and digestive function. And while all consumed sugars are used as a source of fuel, there are differences in the way they’re digested and absorbed, and it’s critical to understand what form you need (and how to get it) for optimal physiological functioning.
Natural sugars
• Found naturally in fruit, vegetables and dairy products, such as milk and cheese.
• Accompanied by good stuff such as protein, vitamins, calcium, fiber and other nutrients.
• Don’t cause blood sugar levels to spike the same way that added sugars do.
• Don’t stimulate spikes in insulin levels, which can cause sugar lows and cravings for more sugar.
Added sugars
• Refined sugars and syrups added to foods or beverages when they are processed or prepared to sweeten them. The main sources of added sugar include sodas, candy, ice cream, baked goods, sports drinks and sweetened dairy.
Even savory foods like breads, tomato sauce and protein bars can have added sugar.
• Contribute zero nutrients and are empty calories.
• Bottom line — your body doesn’t need added sugars.
• Over time, added sugars mess up your metabolism, play a role in weight problems, and raise the risk of heart disease, diabetes, tooth decay and more.
The more sweets you eat over the course of your lifetime, the more likely it is that you’ll gradually lose your ability to process even healthier whole food sources of carbs, like fruits and vegetables. While some are more susceptible to this than others, everyone is at risk.
Moderation is key
Try to limit your intake of added sugar during the holidays.
• Knowledge: Track how much sugar you’re consuming. Experts recommend an intake of 100 calories per day for women (about 6 teaspoons) and 150 calories for men (9 teaspoons) from added sugars.
• Establish clear goals: Set your heart on a very specific indulgence and don’t over indulge, thinking you will get back to healthy. Keeping a balanced diet helps too, to avoid temptations. Nuts, gourmet olives, smoked salmon, deviled eggs and charcuterie are all excellent alternatives during the holidays. Enjoy water in lieu of sugary sodas, sports drinks or coffee concoctions.
• Consume nutrient-rich snacks: Vegetables, low-fat dairy products, cheese, whole-grain crackers, fruit and select yogurts are good choices instead of candy, pastries and cookies.
• Indulge with fresh fruit for dessert: Instead of cakes, cookies, pies, ice cream and other sweets.
• Read/know nutrition labels: Added sugars have lots of synonyms: glucose, agave nectar, sorbitol, fruit juice concentrate, barley malt syrup, sorghum syrup, brown rice syrup, dextrose, fructose and anything that ends with “-ose,” to name a few.
• Avoid artificial sweeteners: They’ve been shown to be up to 600 times sweeter than sugar — thus, distorting sweetness expectations. As a result, the next time you reach for a cookie, “one” may not be enough. You may reach for another and another to gratify what has become a supercharged craving.
• Stay hydrated: Cravings may be your body’s cry for water. When dehydrated, it’s difficult for your liver to breakdown glycogen (a storage form of sugar) and utilize it as fuel. Thus, you crave sugar. So, when yearning for a sugar fix, reach for a glass — or two — of water, first.
• Avoid fat-free foods: When fat is removed from food products, sugar is often substituted to add flavor, resulting in more added sugar and more calories.
• Stress relief: When feeling stressed, your body’s cortisol levels rise (cortisol is a stress hormone). Cortisol can make you crave sugary, salty and fatty foods because your brain thinks it needs fuel for “fight or flight.” Be mindful of what triggers your stress eating. Be prepared to take steps with healthy snacks, exercise, self-care, a supportive network and regular, quality sleep, which all help you manage life stressors.
During this time of year, loads of sweets and dancing sugar plums appear. But, know that avoiding added sugars is one of the most important things you can do for your health, regardless of how old you are, how much you weigh, how much you exercise, or whether or not you already have any health problems.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
