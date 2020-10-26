Time shifts and changes can take a toll on your sleep: Dr. Nina Radcliff

The upcoming shift from daylight saving time forces us to move our clocks back one hour.

While you will be “gaining” an hour in sleep, this action may throw off your circadian rhythm — your internal clock. According to recent research, disturbing a person’s circadian rhythm by even one hour is a dramatic event with potential health consequences.

Add to this, “COVIDsomina” is impacting millions, as doctors report they’re seeing an influx in patients with disrupted sleep patterns linked to changes in daily routines during the pandemic.

Adjusting to a change in sleep patterns is hard on your body, especially because your internal clock keeps ticking regardless of other changes or daylight saving time.

Your circadian rhythm determines your sleep and wake cycle and is influenced by light and darkness. It plays a vital role in virtually all systems of your body and affects overall well-being, influencing sleep patterns as well as hormones, body temperature, eating habits, mental health, immunity and protection against diseases and illnesses.