Time shifts and changes can take a toll on your sleep: Dr. Nina Radcliff

The upcoming shift from daylight saving time forces us to move our clocks back one hour.
While you will be “gaining” an hour in sleep, this action may throw off your circadian rhythm — your internal clock. According to recent research, disturbing a person’s circadian rhythm by even one hour is a dramatic event with potential health consequences.
Add to this, “COVIDsomina” is impacting millions, as doctors report they’re seeing an influx in patients with disrupted sleep patterns linked to changes in daily routines during the pandemic.
Adjusting to a change in sleep patterns is hard on your body, especially because your internal clock keeps ticking regardless of other changes or daylight saving time.
Your circadian rhythm determines your sleep and wake cycle and is influenced by light and darkness. It plays a vital role in virtually all systems of your body and affects overall well-being, influencing sleep patterns as well as hormones, body temperature, eating habits, mental health, immunity and protection against diseases and illnesses.
Unfortunately, daylight saving time does not coincide or sync with your body’s circadian rhythm. Springing forward or falling back with a 1-hour shift in the sleep cycle can affect sleep for several days and, in some cases, a couple of weeks due to the effects of light and darkness. Consequently, millions of American adults and children can struggle to adjust. The bottom line is that we must plan to have (and maintain) quality sleep habits.
Circadian rhythm disorder
Your body runs on your internal clock, causing you to feel sleepier at night and more awake and alert during the day. Today, due to COVID-19 challenges and DST time shifts, more people are reporting disturbances to their natural circadian clock.
If you are having issues with falling asleep or waking up when you need to, you may be experiencing a circadian rhythm disorder. This is when your biological clock is out of sync with your environment and impacts your daily activities. Symptoms include:
• Difficulty falling asleep
• Difficulty staying asleep
• Erratic sleep schedule
• Waking up during the night
• Falling asleep on weekends but not weekdays
• Not feeling refreshed after sleeping
Chronic loss of sleep makes it harder for your circadian rhythm to function optimally, which impairs your body’s overall functions. And, while circadian rhythm sleep disorders are not always problematic, speak to your doctor if these symptoms have become a problem for you.
Protecting your circadian rhythm
Your brain receives signals based on your environment and activates certain hormones, alters your body temperature and regulates your metabolism to keep you alert or draw you to sleep. And your circadian rhythm is influenced directly by light and dark. When the retina of your eye senses sunlight and artificial light, the production and release of melatonin, a natural sleep hormone, is suppressed. When it is dark, melatonin levels increase, which helps you fall and stay asleep.
Sleep issues can be challenging to manage, however, experts agree that the best strategy for most sleep disturbances is to improve sleep hygiene — the rituals and routines we undergo before bedtime. Those routines include:
• Adults should get 7-9 hours/night and older adults 7-8 hours/night according to the National Sleep Foundation.
• Keep sleep and wake times consistent, even on weekends.
• Transition into sleep at bedtime with calming activities like reading, warm baths, meditation and praying. Most people do not have an on/off switch.
• Dim room lights, power down computers, phones, tablets and turn televisions off at least 30 minutes before bedtime. Try not to talk on the phone before bedtime.
• Avoid chemicals that are stimulating in the late afternoon and evening. Caffeine is not just present in coffee, but also teas, chocolate and soda. Nicotine is also a stimulant.
• Lower the thermostat. Your body temperature needs to drop slightly to fall asleep.
• Put away concerns and worries (and electronics). Oftentimes our minds can race with stimulating projects, commitments and electronics that can keep us awake.
• During the day, be physically and mentally active. If you choose to exercise in the evening, schedule it at least two hours before bedtime.
• When you wake up, get out of bed, which begins a new sleep cycle (eat breakfast, expose yourself to natural light within 2 hours of waking).
• With time changes, adjust your sleep/wake times in small increments (15-30 minutes) so your body can transition gradually.
Making healthy changes to your sleep hygiene and light exposure, will help you to get and maintain a good night of sleep.
Remember that sleep is vital to overall good health, and you must plan steps to get the sleep you need. Enjoy!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
