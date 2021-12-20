Tickets for wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall to go on sale in January

ATLANTIC CITY — Tickets for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual State High School Wrestling Championship will go on sale Jan. 7, the athletic association announced.
The boys individual championships will be held March 3-5, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 609-348-7023.
The tournament was held annually in the city since 2002, but the athletic association revised those plans last year due to the pandemic. Instead, both the girls and boys tournaments were held at Phillipsburg High School, in Warren County.
Stockton University's Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism previously said the event spurs activity in the city at a time when the seaside resort is usually quiet. A 2015 report said the tournament helped generate over $3.7 million in spending to the resort. About 71% of those who attended spent more than $200 at local Atlantic City businesses over the tournament's weekend, the report added.
In 2019 and 2020, wrestling championship attendees used 530 room nights.
