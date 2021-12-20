 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Tickets for wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall to go on sale in January
0 comments
top story

Tickets for wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall to go on sale in January

state wrestling tournament

Fans enter the hall for the matches as the wrestlers warm-up on the mats. Friday March 4 2016 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe

ATLANTIC CITY — Tickets for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual State High School Wrestling Championship will go on sale Jan. 7, the athletic association announced.

The boys individual championships will be held March 3-5, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 609-348-7023.

The tournament was held annually in the city since 2002, but the athletic association revised those plans last year due to the pandemic. Instead, both the girls and boys tournaments were held at Phillipsburg High School, in Warren County.

Stockton University's Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism previously said the event spurs activity in the city at a time when the seaside resort is usually quiet. A 2015 report said the tournament helped generate over $3.7 million in spending to the resort. About 71% of those who attended spent more than $200 at local Atlantic City businesses over the tournament's weekend, the report added.

In 2019 and 2020, wrestling championship attendees used 530 room nights.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan billionaire lands after 12-day space flight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News