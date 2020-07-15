The more seasonable, not-as-humid stretch in South Jersey will continue for one more day Thursday. Then, the humidity will return Friday, only to be joined by its friend, heat, for the weekend and beyond.
Temperatures on Thursday morning will be in the upper 60s on the mainland to the low 70s at the shore. That’s a little milder than the past two mornings. Still, given the lower dew points, between 60 to 65 degrees, it will be another morning to leave the windows open.
Throughout the day, we’ll have a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will continued to be capped by an east-to-southeast wind throughout the day.
Therefore, we’ll max out in the upper 70s in Ocean City, the low 80s in Woodbine and much of the mainland, with mid-80s out in Hopewell and Hammonton, well away from the ocean.
Clouds will increase Thursday night and so will the dew points. Lows will be in the upper 60s to the low 70s. However, dew points will be pretty close to there. While everyone has different comfort levels, I believe having the air conditioner on, or at least plenty of circulating air, will be the play at night.
A cold front will move through the area Friday. There were questions earlier in the week as to the timing of the front. I do believe, now, it will pass late in the afternoon or during the evening. This will keep most of Friday dry. Winds will turn to the south, which will bring in a little more heat to accompany the humidity. Still, highs will be in the low to mid-80s, still pretty comfortable for the midpoint of summer.
Between 3 and 5 p.m., a line of scattered thunderstorms will start to work into the area. This will be a pretty ordinary cluster of storms. No severe weather will be expected and, on the flooding front, nothing more than a few large puddles on some roads will be expected.
While the summer heat reaches its peak, the Federal Aviation Administration is keeping cool …
The front will stall over the area at night, though. Therefore, isolated showers and storms will kick off the weekend. Most of you will be dry, but if you did have a cookout going into the evening, keep this in mind.
High pressure will try to boot out the front Saturday. However, I believe there will be enough juice left to fire up hit-or-miss afternoon storms. I will say that those north of the White Horse Pike, closest to the high pressure, could be dry. It’s not a washout anywhere, anyway.
The first half of the summer has come to a close. After a near failing Memorial Day Weekend,…
The heat will accompany the humidity, with temperatures rising to around 90 in most mainland spots. The shore will have beach relief, in the mid-80s.
The sizzle will really turn on Sunday. That high pressure will officially kick out the storm clouds and, by extension, give us more of the day to be heated up directly by the sun. Mid-90s will be the case for inland spots and when you factor in dew points in the low 70s, it will feel like 100 to 105.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.