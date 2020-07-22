Flash floods will threaten in late-day storms on another sticky and steamy day Thursday. That air will carry over until the end of the week, with a drier feel for the weekend.
Again, it will feel like South Florida instead of South Jersey. I have a morning low of 74 at Atlantic City International Airport on Thursday, with areas of fog. That’s the average low for Vero Beach, Florida. So, air conditioners and fans will be on.
They’ll stay on throughout the day as morning sunshine mixes with some afternoon clouds. Limit outdoor exercise and work to before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. on the mainland. The heat index will be near or over 100 during this time. Air temperatures will be in the low 90s on the mainland, with mid-80s at the shore.
After 3 p.m., isolated thunderstorms will flare up. Most of you will be dry, though. It will actually be during the evening, when more widespread storms will be present, as a line of storms moves throughout the region. I’d imagine 7 p.m. to midnight will be the wettest time.
Areas of roadway and stream flooding will be of greatest concern. The atmosphere will be loaded with tropical moisture, and the slow-moving nature of the storms can yield a quick inch or two of rain. Damaging wind gusts will be possible in any storm, but it will not be the main focus.
It will be another sticky, steamy night. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-70s again, preventing us from getting any real heat relief.
Areas of fog with sunshine will be present Friday morning. Again, it will be a dry morning and good for outdoor activities until 10 a.m., when the peak heat of the day comes in. A mainland heat index at or just above 100 degrees will be likely as we go into the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be around 90 for inland areas, like Vineland. Ventnor and the shore will have sea-breeze relief in the mid-80s.
A round of thunderstorms will again flare up after after noon, as a cold front sits nearby. Scattered storms will be around throughout the afternoon and evening. Any early weekend plans may have to wait until Saturday, given the scattered coverage, which brings more storms than your “isolated” days. Still, it won’t be a washout.
High pressure should give these storms the boot around sunset. Drier, more refreshing air will then fill in Friday night, and for much of the weekend. In fact, I believe many of you will find the weekend to be the most comfortable one of the summer so far.
High temperatures will be seasonable, mid- to upper 80s inland. The shore will stay in the low 80s. Dew points will be in the 60s, also about average for late July. Plentiful sunshine will take us through the day.
