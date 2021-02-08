Think about your heart this month: Dr. Nina Radcliff

When many think of February, they associate it with hearts, love or red.
When it comes to matters of the heart, it makes good sense that the biggest drive for public awareness of cardiovascular health in the United States is February, aptly named American Heart Month.
Heart disease and strokes are the leading cause of death in the United States — taking nearly 800,000 lives each year. However, more than half of preventable deaths occur in people under 65 years of age. And, 80% of heart attacks and strokes in middle-aged Americans can be prevented.
These facts, showing the huge and tragic problems that heart disease presents — along with opportunities to reduce it — points to the importance of heart disease awareness and action. Here are vital understandings, along with actions for healthy habits, to improve your heart health and decrease your risks of heart disease.
Importance of your heart’s health
Your heart is the “engine of life.” Responsible for pumping nutrient-rich blood throughout your body, it supplies oxygen while removing toxins and waste. As the center of your cardiovascular system, it is vitally responsible for just about everything that gives your body life, ranging from the transportation of oxygen to the success of your immune system. And when it’s not working properly, just about everything is affected.
Many aspects of modern life exacerbate the risk factors for heart disease. While one in four deaths in the U.S. is attributable to heart disease, by taking stock of your health risks, activities and diet, you can help reduce your risk of heart disease.
Steps to help protect against heart disease
Lifestyle changes are powerful. You can start by:
• Being active. Physical activity and exercise can reduce your risk for developing cardiovascular disease and even reverse some risk factors such being overweight or high blood pressure.
• Eating healthy. Eating the right foods can help you control your weight, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. Follow a heart-healthy diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats.
• Get your sleep. Sleeping a solid 7 or 8 hours per night is a marker of good heart health. Exactly how sleep influences the coronary arteries is being studied, but we know that not getting enough sleep is associated with risk factors for heart disease.
• Manage blood pressure. Staying active and eating a heart-healthy diet, while lowering salt intake and managing stress, can help prevent the development of hypertension, as well as naturally lower your blood pressure.
A diet low in sodium and rich in foods containing potassium, calcium and magnesium — known as the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet — may help prevent or normalize high blood pressure.
If diagnosed, there are medications that can help manage it, but it’s important to note: These prescriptions have maximal impact when lifestyle changes are also implemented.
• Control cholesterol. There are two types of cholesterol: “bad” cholesterol (low-density lipids, LDL) which clogs arteries, and “good” cholesterol (high-density lipids, HDL), because it helps remove bad cholesterol from arteries.
Know your cholesterol and fat level. Some fats increase bad cholesterol levels. You can talk to your doctor about scheduling a screening.
Decrease “bad” cholesterol levels. Certain foods can be a “medicine” to help lower them (e.g., oatmeal, nuts, beans and legumes, olive oil and omega-3 fats in fish).
In some cases, diet and lifestyle changes alone aren’t enough. Your doctor may prescribe cholesterol-lowering medication to keep your cholesterol levels in check.
• Reduce blood sugar — control diabetes. Chronically elevated blood glucose levels are damaging to blood vessels. If you have diabetes, it is imperative to keep your blood sugars under proper control. You can minimize the impact of diabetes on your body — and even prevent and delay the onset of diabetes, or possibly put it in remission— by eating right, controlling your weight, exercising and taking medication(s) prescribed by your doctor.
• Maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight/obese is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Additionally, it increases other risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as diabetes, high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels, causing a compounding effect.
• Stop Smoking. Going smoke-free can help reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke, as well as other leading killers (cancer, chronic lung disease) — and you’ll lower your excess risk within only a few years.
• Work with your doctor. Get a check-up, along with any screenings or blood work to understand your specific needs clearly.
Regardless of age, you can take steps to prevent, slow down or reverse heart disease, everyday!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
