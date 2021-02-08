Think about your heart this month: Dr. Nina Radcliff

When many think of February, they associate it with hearts, love or red.

When it comes to matters of the heart, it makes good sense that the biggest drive for public awareness of cardiovascular health in the United States is February, aptly named American Heart Month.

Heart disease and strokes are the leading cause of death in the United States — taking nearly 800,000 lives each year. However, more than half of preventable deaths occur in people under 65 years of age. And, 80% of heart attacks and strokes in middle-aged Americans can be prevented.

These facts, showing the huge and tragic problems that heart disease presents — along with opportunities to reduce it — points to the importance of heart disease awareness and action. Here are vital understandings, along with actions for healthy habits, to improve your heart health and decrease your risks of heart disease.

Importance of your heart’s health