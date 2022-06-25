THE SEASON: We go to National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood

Children from across the country drive, fly and, for some locals, walk to Ringer Stadium in Wildwood for the National Marbles Tournament. Back again for the first time since 2019, over 1,200 games of marbles are played over the four day tournament.
Since the tournament started in the 1920s, Wildwood had been home to most of them, including next year's 100th anniversary. Joe Martucci was on hand for the Wednesday session for this episode of THE SEASON. Joe tries his hand at shooting marbles with the Wildwood team, interviews Debra, who won the tournament 50 years ago in 1972, and talks to the organizers who say the week is a family-like affair.
THE SEASON with Joe Martucci highlights the people, places and events that make the shore go 'round during the summer. Look for new episodes from Memorial Day Weekend through September.
THE SEASON: Rookie lifeguard training in Margate
As beach season begins, a new crew of lifeguards get ready to protect and serve the coast. For many, it's their first jobs, starting as young as 16 years old.
To become a lifeguard requires intense physical training. For this episode of THE SEASON, Joe Martucci joins the Margate Beach Patrol, taking the rookie lifeguard test. Joe goes through the one mile rush, the surf dash and the row (the half mile swim was not included, since Joe was never a high school swimmer).
Chuck LaBarre, Captain of the beach patrol, explains the process and guides Joe through the exam.
THE SEASON: A day at the Ventnor Farmers Market
In the inaugural episode of Joe Martucci's The Season, Joe visits the Ventnor meeting spot for locals and tourists alike that happens each Friday, the Farmers' Market. From "Twisted Lemonade" to "Old Coots Giving Advice", there's something for everyone.
Joe talks to the managers of the Farmers' Market, the owners of Twisted Lemonade, Ventnor Chief of Police Doug Biagi and Ventnor Special Events Coordinator Donna Peterson to learn more.
THE SEASON: The Brigantine Beach 4x4 Riders
THE SEASON: A day in the life of a Waverunner guide
THE SEASON: The Jersey Shore's fastest growing game, pickleball
Take tennis and ping pong and pretend they had a baby. You'd get pickleball, the Jersey Shore's fastest growing summer sport. Meteorologist Joe Martucci gets a look at what the game is and how it's so popular on the brand new courts right over the bridge as you go into Sea Isle City.
THE SEASON: Fishing with the Mayor in Avalon
Going to the shore is not complete without at least one pole cast into the water. Whether it's pulling in stingrays, or catching memories that will last a lifetime, Avalon is one of the best at doing so. Meteorologist Joe Martucci went to the Avalon Fishing Pier on Aug. 9 to spend time with the newest generation of fishermen and fisherwomen as the town put on "Fishing with the Mayor". Marty Pagliughi, Mayor of Avalon since 1991, put on the clinic for the seventh time on a bright summer morning.
THE SEASON: All about rip currents with the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol
Each year, over 100 people per year die due to rip currents, according to the United States Lifesaving Association. However, over 80% of rip current rescues are done by lifeguards. For this episode of THE SEASON, Meteorologist Joe Martucci goes to Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol to do capture a live simulation of a rip current rescue from land, air and sea.
THE SEASON: Windsurfing at this tiny spot in West A.C. that's the best around
Joe Martucci tried his hand at windsurfing for the first time in his life in this final episode of THE SEASON. This tiny spot behind the Holiday Inn on Route 40 in West Atlantic City has open water to the southwest, allowing the winds to blow on in. Jim Karabasz, owner of Extreme Windsurfing says they have the most persistent wind in the region, great to hop on your board and sail away.
