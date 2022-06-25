 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE SEASON: We go to National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood

Children from across the country drive, fly and, for some locals, walk to Ringer Stadium in Wildwood for the National Marbles Tournament. Back again for the first time since 2019, over 1,200 games of marbles are played over the four day tournament.

Since the tournament started in the 1920s, Wildwood had been home to most of them, including next year's 100th anniversary. Joe Martucci was on hand for the Wednesday session for this episode of THE SEASON. Joe tries his hand at shooting marbles with the Wildwood team, interviews Debra, who won the tournament 50 years ago in 1972, and talks to the organizers who say the week is a family-like affair.

THE SEASON with Joe Martucci highlights the people, places and events that make the shore go 'round during the summer. Look for new episodes from Memorial Day Weekend through September.

