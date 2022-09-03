 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE SEASON: The Ventnor Beach Concert Series

The Ventnor beach concert series brings hundreds from around town for a mid-week break in the action. Whether you were on the water all day or in the middle of another work week, the tunes, the lemonade and the glorious sunsets offer a great way to unwind. Joe Martucci was at the last concert at Ski Beach for the year (Newport Avenue also hosts concerts) to hear the Legacy band and talk to the people who make it possible.

THE SEASON with Joe Martucci is a summer video series taking in the people, places and things that make the Jersey Shore go 'round during the summer. Look for nine episodes from June, all the way to Locals' Summer September.

THE SEASON: The Ventnor Beach Concert Series at Ski Beach

