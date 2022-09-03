THE SEASON: The Ventnor Beach Concert Series

The Ventnor beach concert series brings hundreds from around town for a mid-week break in the action. Whether you were on the water all day or in the middle of another work week, the tunes, the lemonade and the glorious sunsets offer a great way to unwind. Joe Martucci was at the last concert at Ski Beach for the year (Newport Avenue also hosts concerts) to hear the Legacy band and talk to the people who make it possible.