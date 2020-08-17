The terms “quarantine 15” and “COVID curves” are being used somewhat jokingly to refer to the added pounds people are reporting they have gained during this time.
There’s a lot to unpack here in understanding the fact that COVID-19 has created an unprecedented combination of uncertainty and increased stress for people, which in turn can throw plans for healthy eating out and impact weight gain.
Your eating habits along with your other routines and stress levels have undoubtedly changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. When a stressful situation of this magnitude arises, people often experience substantial changes to their eating behaviors.
The uncertainty coupled with concerns about family and the loss of daily routine can increase anxiety and disrupt healthy eating.
Comfort foods
Have you found yourself gravitating towards more foods that are rich, savory, creamy, sweet, and generally more energy-dense?
Pizza, ice cream, candy or baked goods?
Foods that taste good to you can trigger a dopamine response in your brain that also makes you feel good. There also is a sentimental value of a food that makes it comforting: the nostalgia, the sense of security, the happiness, or the love that the memory of it provides.
The psychological and biological reasons that people eat when feeling stressed include:
• Eating can decrease negative emotions in some individuals
• Eating can also serve as a welcome distraction from challenging life realities and a self-soothing coping mechanism during uncertain times
• Biologically, stress is associated with changes in cortisol, which plays a critical role in energy regulation. People tend to crave foods higher in fat and sugar when stressed, in part because the body requires more energy to function during this state, and simple carbohydrates are the fastest way to get a quick hit.
And while emotional or stress eating is kind of expected during this time, it’s important to keep an eye on your body weight. Limited, occasional emotional eating is not problematic but becomes an issue (and risk to your health) if it’s your only coping strategy, becomes an eating disorder, or contributes to added pounds and discomfort.
Gaining even a few pounds has serious consequences to your health. Added pounds increases the risk for heart disease, certain cancers, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, osteoporosis, liver and kidney disease, and depression — some of which increases your risk for complications of and death from COVID-19.
Being overweight in and of itself, is associated with dangerous and deadly breathing problems and compromised immune systems in those infected with the virus.
Reduce stress eating
Most everyone is feeling stressed during this time and experts recommend you:
• Determine if “how you’re feeling” is leading you to food. Asking, how the feelings are affecting you? Your eating at the moment?
• Know/understand your stress/emotional eating triggers. Uncertainty? Finances? Relationship challenges? Unresolved issues? What kinds of food do you crave, when?
• Make conscious choices about your eating. Cope with negative emotions away from food. Ensure you’re making balanced healthy choices while getting quality sleep and regular, physical movement.
• Stay socially connected. Share feelings with trusted friends/family.
Maintaining a healthy weight
This requires practicing deliberate eating behaviors that promotes your physical and emotional health:
• Keep perspective with a watchful eye on your weight (weighing weekly) and what you’re eating/drinking is helpful.
• You’re not wrong to worry about weight gain, but keep perspective and make a plan. When working to lose weight, aim for a gradual and steady weight loss of ½-2 pounds per week.
• Load up on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins.
• Groceries — buy fewer processed, high-salt or high-sugar snacks. By managing your environment (e.g. no candy), you can’t eat it.
• Maintain regular movement or some type of exercise during this time — walks, gardening, treadmill. (Bonus: It helps to reduce stress!)
• Enjoy an “occasional” comfort food as a weekly treat — pick a day and enjoy!
Certain nutrients in foods have been shown to reduce anxiety or spur the release of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. And stress worsens feelings of angst while suppressing the immune systems. Choosing immune-boosting foods may help you feel less anxious while boosting your immunity including:
• Citrus fruit/red bell peppers, rich in vitamin C
• Foods rich in zinc such as oysters, clams, mussels, cashews, liver, egg yolks
• Magnesium-rich foods (legumes, nuts, seeds, leafy greens, whole grains)
• Omega-3 fatty acids (salmon, tuna, mackerel, walnuts, flaxseed)
Changes, uncertainty and concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging for everyone. The increased demands can cause people to abandon healthy eating intentions — but with a little thought, perspective and planning, you can make good food choices!
Curb emotional eating, maintain (or reach) a healthy body weight while boosting your mood and immunity.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author.
Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
