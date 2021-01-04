The power of wellness: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Health experts are often quick to explain that: “The primary difference between health and wellness is that health is the goal and wellness is the active process of achieving it.”
Wellness is a lot more than being free from illness; it’s your dynamic process of change and growth toward a healthy and fulfilling life, which in turn promotes your health and well-being.
About your wellness and good health
Wellness includes maintaining and restoring balance within all the dimensions of you, and here are the main aspects of your overall personal health:
• Physical wellness: Promotes knowledge of food, nutrition, physical activity and relationships that will better the health of your body. It’s the ability to maintain a healthy quality of life that allows you to get the most out of your daily activities without undue fatigue or physical stress.
• Intellectual wellness: Encourages creative, stimulating, healthy mental activities. These are activities that expand your knowledge and skills while allowing you to share your knowledge and skills with others.
• Emotional wellness: Inspires self-care, self-confidence, relaxation, stress management and the development of inner strength. Understanding you have both positive and negative feelings and being able to understand how to handle or manage emotions. It also includes the ability to learn and grow from experiences and your relationships. Also promoting a peaceful sense of recovery from challenges and a sense of hope. It also helps you understand that not feeling bad is not the same as feeling good.
• Environmental wellness: It’s the way you engage and feel about the world around you. The understanding of the impact of your interaction with nature and your personal environment and taking action to protect the world around you.
• Social wellness: Promotes interdependence with others and encourages healthy harmony with family and friendships. It includes balancing private time and social time along with the ability to be who you are in all situations, valuing diversity and treating others with respect. And continually being able to maintain and develop friendships and social networks throughout your life stages.
• Spiritual wellness: Life choices that promote meaning or purpose in your life. It uplifts or excites you to a greater sense of connection with what can be achieved. May include organized religion, prayer, quiet time, meditation or yoga, generally aligning and expanding your core values and beliefs.
• Occupational wellness: It encourages you to hold a job (or project work) that will give you a sense of personal satisfaction and enrichment. It nurtures the ability to achieve a balance between work and leisure time; to address workplace stress and build teamwork relationships. It inspires people to prepare for work in which they will gain personal satisfaction, have interest and find enrichment.
It takes a commitment to make the necessary lifestyle choices to maintain and restore balance in these areas. And a lasting commitment to these is comprised of small steps leading to milestones that you will overcome and attain healthy results.
Setting a foundation
Managing your overall wellness is about your commitment to making good choices when it comes to you in these seven health areas:
1. Getting quality sleep and rest
2. Following a solid nutrition plan (including hydration)
3. Being active; maintaining exercise and mental activities; along with engaging in the great outdoors
4. Being proactive to manage stress (develop routines to alleviate stress in relationships, project work, environments) and promote self-care and positive attitude (a life full of possibilities)
5. Having healthy core relationships (among family, friends, associates and too, with medical health professionals you trust)
6. Avoiding/stopping/steering clear of risky behaviors and quick fixes
7. Establishing/maintaining healthy disciplines and boundaries with your relationships and projects
One step at a time
Here are some tips to developing good wellness habits:
• Develop good, healthy habits over time. And where needed, tweak your habits by making changes.
• Educating yourself or re-educating yourself on food nutrition, sleep hygiene, stress management and hydration will hone your choices (and develop better habits) that are right for your health.
• Be specific. Write it down. Saying “you want to be well in these areas” is vague and difficult to achieve. Define precisely what you need to do. This will help you to take needed actions.
• Living in the moment. Well-being comes as much from how you approach experiences — how you choose to see and work with (and frame) them — as it does from what’s going on around you and what actions you take. Take time and go through the aspects of your wellness and make notes that will actively help you to reach your goals.
Research shows that as we enter a new year, most people take time for a special type of reflection — including self-reflection of where they are, how satisfied and where to go next. This information will help to support your overall well-being in 2021 and the coming years. Happy New Year!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
