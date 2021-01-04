The power of wellness: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Here are some tips to developing good wellness habits:

• Develop good, healthy habits over time. And where needed, tweak your habits by making changes.

• Educating yourself or re-educating yourself on food nutrition, sleep hygiene, stress management and hydration will hone your choices (and develop better habits) that are right for your health.

• Be specific. Write it down. Saying “you want to be well in these areas” is vague and difficult to achieve. Define precisely what you need to do. This will help you to take needed actions.

• Living in the moment. Well-being comes as much from how you approach experiences — how you choose to see and work with (and frame) them — as it does from what’s going on around you and what actions you take. Take time and go through the aspects of your wellness and make notes that will actively help you to reach your goals.

Research shows that as we enter a new year, most people take time for a special type of reflection — including self-reflection of where they are, how satisfied and where to go next. This information will help to support your overall well-being in 2021 and the coming years. Happy New Year!

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.