The power of Thanksgiving in hard times: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Understanding the scientific proofs on how thankfulness boosts one’s health, happiness and sense of well-being, I was particularly struck in studying that our national holiday of gratitude, Thanksgiving, was birthed and grew out of hard times.
The first Thanksgiving took place after nearly half the pilgrims died from a rough winter and difficult year. It became a national holiday in 1863 in the middle of the Civil War and was moved to its current date in November in the 1930s following the Great Depression.
Amid great challenges past and present, being grateful has been shown to be more than just helpful to boosting health and wellbeing — it’s vital!
Health benefits of thanks and giving
Many express gratitude by saying “thank you.” However, from a scientific perspective, gratitude is not just an action — it is also a positive emotion that serves a biological purpose. Positive psychology defines gratitude in a way in which scientists can measure its effects and thus argue that gratitude is more than feeling thankful — it is a deeper appreciation for someone (or something) that produces longer lasting positivity.
Here are the mental, physical and emotional health benefits of gratitude:
• Your gratitude fosters a sense of purpose, pleasantness and trust — all traits that are profoundly magnetic in your key connections. This deepens the bonds and healthy respect in relationships with people, animals, nature, spirituality, projects, the arts, sciences and more. This in turn can have a dramatic and lasting effect on your health, as it can help lower blood pressure, improve immune function and facilitate more efficient sleep.
• Speaking of positive benefits, being well-rested after a good night of quality sleep is vital to your health. Sleep is your body and mind’s repair mode. Your cells, tissues, muscles, hormones and mind are all replenishing during the deepest phases of sleep, ensuring you are operating at your best the next day and embracing your thankful heart.
• By valuing and appreciating friends, oneself, situations and circumstances, Thanksgiving focuses the mind on what you already have rather than something that’s absent and is needed. Powerful, this gratitude focus often shifts people from what their life lacks to the abundance that is already present. It fuels feelings of joy and contentment which in turn improves psychological health, reducing a multitude of toxic emotions, such as worry, anger, resentment, envy, bitterness, frustration and regret.
• Gratitude helps us cope with hard times. In the face of challenges, gratitude has the power to energize the body, mind and soul, and to heal a broken spirit and bring hope. Research reports it reduces risk for depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders, and is a key resiliency factor in the prevention of suicide.
• By stimulating positive emotions, you are boosting your physical health. Decreasing stress, anxiety and depression work to decrease your risk for heart disease, sleep and eating disorders, asthma, migraines, and alcohol and drug abuse.
• Studies emphasize it helps you to be more physically active, thereby increasing endorphin levels — your body’s natural painkiller.
Gratitude is a powerful emotion
Thanksgiving is a great opportunity to remind us of this important and beneficial practice of experiencing and expressing gratitude. Affirm the goodness, gifts and benefits in your life while recognizing what’s valuable and meaningful to you.
• Reflect on the goodness in your life. Look to your past at warm memories; your present, what you have and too, your future — helping to maintain your own feelings of hope and optimism.
• Reflect on sources of goodness from other people, animals, nature, events — and so on. Include others’ impact that may have made sacrifices for your good. And those personal benefits that were not intentionally sought after, deserved, or earned but rather provided because of the good intentions of another.
• Make time to express thanks to those you love either with a text, email, call, card or visit (gratitude is rich when given and received).
• Journal what you are grateful for on a daily or weekly basis.
• Be grateful for unmet expectations (job loss, end of a relationship, failed opportunity, health challenges). While they can be deeply disappointing at the time, they provide new paths and opportunities as well as keen insights and lessons that make you stronger, wiser and more aware.
• I read once that to practice gratefulness, we must put stop signs in our life, to make time to recognize it, give it and receive it. Plan your stops. Perhaps in the morning, or before a meal or going to bed. Acknowledge what and who you are thankful for — it’s rewarding! You’ll be healthier, happier and wiser for it!
Thanksgiving has the power to make us healthier and unite us, even when we cannot unite, as we share in expressing gratitude. Share the joy, and Happy Thanksgiving!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author.
Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.