The power of Thanksgiving in hard times: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Understanding the scientific proofs on how thankfulness boosts one’s health, happiness and sense of well-being, I was particularly struck in studying that our national holiday of gratitude, Thanksgiving, was birthed and grew out of hard times.

The first Thanksgiving took place after nearly half the pilgrims died from a rough winter and difficult year. It became a national holiday in 1863 in the middle of the Civil War and was moved to its current date in November in the 1930s following the Great Depression.

Amid great challenges past and present, being grateful has been shown to be more than just helpful to boosting health and wellbeing — it’s vital!

Health benefits of thanks and giving

Many express gratitude by saying “thank you.” However, from a scientific perspective, gratitude is not just an action — it is also a positive emotion that serves a biological purpose. Positive psychology defines gratitude in a way in which scientists can measure its effects and thus argue that gratitude is more than feeling thankful — it is a deeper appreciation for someone (or something) that produces longer lasting positivity.

Here are the mental, physical and emotional health benefits of gratitude: