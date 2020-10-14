The king tide arrives this weekend, what does it mean for South Jersey?

In a landscape as sensitive to coastal flooding as South Jersey, residents can mark a twice a year phenomenon on their calendars for likely tidal flooding.
The "king tide" or the highest tides of a season, will occur Saturday and Sunday. For many locations along the Atlantic coasts, they happen in the fall.
To have a king tide, there are three factors at play and two of them involve the moon.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
King tides occur when the moon is in a new or full moon. Due to the gravitational pull between the earth and moon, they're the highest at these times.
The moon also has to be especially close to the earth, which is known as "perigee". The moon orbits not in the circle but in an elliptical pattern, so the moon can be closer to the earth at different times than others. These two factors alone are called a "perigean spring tide". The Ash Wednesday storm of 1962 was during this time.
However, king tides take it a step further. During a king tide, the earth will be closer to the sun than usual, also. The earth also revolves around the sun is a slightly non circular fashion. At its closest, it's called "perihelion", which is typically in January. The highest combination of these three factors typically occurs in September or October. So, you can bookmark some point during these months for the king tide.
King tides are a good indicator of what future tides levels will be due to climate change.
“We think of king tides as a way for people to get a look at future flooding that will be caused by sea-level rise,” Lisa Auermuller, assistant manager at the Rutgers-administered Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve, said.
ClimateCentral, a non-profit organization in Princeton, New Jersey, took a look at coastal flooding in an average year at 30 United States wide locations. The number of cumulative flood days have risen from only about a hundred in the 1980s, to a couple hundred in the 2010s. By the 2070s, about 9,000 cumulative flood days will be expected in an average year.
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.