The king tide arrives this weekend, what does it mean for South Jersey?

In a landscape as sensitive to coastal flooding as South Jersey, residents can mark a twice a year phenomenon on their calendars for likely tidal flooding.

The "king tide" or the highest tides of a season, will occur Saturday and Sunday. For many locations along the Atlantic coasts, they happen in the fall.

To have a king tide, there are three factors at play and two of them involve the moon.

King tides occur when the moon is in a new or full moon. Due to the gravitational pull between the earth and moon, they're the highest at these times.

The moon also has to be especially close to the earth, which is known as "perigee". The moon orbits not in the circle but in an elliptical pattern, so the moon can be closer to the earth at different times than others. These two factors alone are called a "perigean spring tide". The Ash Wednesday storm of 1962 was during this time.