The food you eat impacts your mental health: Dr. Nina

More than 16 million U.S. adults reported having a major episode of depression within the last year, according to the National Institutes of Health.

While a number of factors are at play when considering who’s at risk, a new field of study called nutritional psychiatry looks at how diet can impact mental health. An important new collection of evidence clearly demonstrates that, along with physical health, what you eat affects your mental health: your moods, feelings and cognitive function.

It’s important to remember that your brain is a life-sustaining organ that uses a lot of energy, vitamins and nutrients. Always on, it depends on fuel, which means foods that have the nutrients, vitamins and the right sources of protein and fats. These form the building blocks for neurotransmitters as well as cellular structures and enzymes in the brain.

Your brain wants high-quality fuel. And science shows that a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can help to improve overall mood and general feelings of happiness. It can also reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.