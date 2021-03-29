The Botanist to open third medical cannabis facility in Williamstown

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Acreage Holdings will open its third New Jersey medical cannabis dispensary on Wednesday, on the Black Horse Pike in the Williamstown section of the township, a company spokesperson said.
Acreage also has The Botanist locations in Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City.
The company held a pre-opening ribbon cutting on Friday, where Mayor Richard DiLuca cut the ribbon on the building and welcomed the company to town.
“As you said, your slogan is ‘Come Grow with Us in Monroe Township’ … and, we plan to grow with you,” said Brian Sickora, general manager of The Botanist in New Jersey. “Although we won’t be growing the actual plant at this location, we’re honored to serve the community, provide more access to medical cannabis in the state of New Jersey, and truly grow with you.”
The Botanist opened its Atlantic City dispensary in February 2020 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Acreage Holdings also purchased EHT's Compassionate Care growing facility and dispensary in November 2019, and the deal was finalized in June.
The Botanist Williamstown is located at 2090 N Black Horse Pike. It will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer flower, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges from its cultivation facility in Egg Harbor Township, according to the press release.
Based in New York City, Acreage was founded in 2011 and is one of the nation's largest cannabis companies, with properties in 20 states. In Pennsylvania, it grows and sells cannabis to dispensaries under the Prime brand and sells edibles in Illinois under the Innocent brand. It also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a subsidiary focusing on distribution, marketing and sales of CBD products in the U.S.
More information is available at www.acreageholdings.com and Shopbotanist.com/.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
