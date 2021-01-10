Testa pushes for reform in wake of state's mostly mail in election

Only S3109 has a Democrat co-sponsor, Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth. The others have only Republican co-sponsors.

“I had a personal client whose sons have not lived with him for over 10 years, but he received vote-by-mail ballots for them,” Testa said. “I have also heard of other counties having people on the voting rolls who are 120 years old.”

Testa said he found it hypocritical for the governor to say it wasn’t safe to go to the polls to vote while people were allowed to go to supermarkets and big box stores to stand in line for shopping.

“I’m not trying to do away with vote-by-mail, but I believe people should be allowed to vote in person should they so choose,” Testa said.

State Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said Sunday he would support a commission to study how to do things better but that there is already a system in place to combat voter fraud.

“What do we have the Board of Elections for?” Mazzeo said of the bipartisan boards in each county that oversee the vetting and counting of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots.

Mazzeo said he is focused on finding a way to get new voting machines in the state that would provide a paper backup.