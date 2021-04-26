Testa introduces legislation to force reopening of S Jersey MVC offices

First district legislators called on Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday to fully reopen South Jersey Motor Vehicle Services offices.

State Sen. Michael Testa said he was introducing legislation Monday to require the Motor Vehicle Commission to provide all vehicle and licensing services in each of the state’s 21 counties.

Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan introduced similar legislation in the Assembly in October.

The legislation comes as the MVC announced Monday that its Cardiff Licensing Center in Egg Harbor Township is temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The center will reopen on Friday, May 7.

The employee who tested positive was last in the agency on Thursday, April 22.

Testa, Simonsen and McClellan said in a written statement Monday that Murphy must stop treating the residents of South Jersey like second-class citizens.

“For nearly a year, the Murphy Administration and outgoing Commissioner Sue Fulton have left little but a trail of excuses on why the Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland County communities are without full services to the MVC,” the legislators said in a joint statement.