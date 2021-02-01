Test positive for COVID-19? Here's what to do: Dr. Nina Radcliff

If you test positive for COVID-19, you may be wondering about treatment options.
The good news is that there are guidelines and some important understandings that can help you or someone you love.
A COVID-19 diagnosis can be unsettling, stirring up anxious thoughts and an avalanche of questions. Knowing what initial protective measures to take helps to manage the diagnosis anxiety while building a better understanding of what’s next.
Testing positive
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, even if asymptomatic, needs to self-isolate at home for 10 days.
Follow these instructions, too:
• Avoid all contact with other people (including those in your household).
• Don’t leave your home unless it’s for a medical appointment.
• You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms or only mild symptoms.
Two types of reactions
When experiencing symptoms, your body has two options: a mild-to-moderate reaction or a severe-critical reaction.
A mild-to-moderate reaction requires isolation for 10 days, usually at home, and typically does not require any special treatment. Again, approximately 80% of those with COVID-19 end-up having a mild response, and most of these cases only lasted about two weeks.
And here’s more:
• It’s important to connect with a healthcare service or call your family physician for an initial assessment (and for continuing contact throughout the illness should any other concerns or questions arise).
• You might feel pretty icky: dry cough, chills, fever, fatigue, sore throat, muscle pain, nausea, diarrhea, rashes, red eyes or a new loss of taste and smell. Suffice it to say that COVID-19 symptoms vary widely.
• Rest and hydration are the best remedies during this time. And when appropriate, over-the-counter medications can be taken to allay symptoms. It’s best to get specific advice from a healthcare provider or the pharmacist about over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen that may help relieve minor aches and pains. Cough suppressants or expectorants may also be recommended. but again, speak to a healthcare provider.
• It’s critically important that during this time you stay home and physically away from other people, including using a separate room and bathroom. COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that is mostly transmitted from person to person by air droplets that are invisible.
• When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or a tissue. Throw away the used tissue.
• Wash hands right away, maintaining good hand hygiene, washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Wear clean, disposable facemasks at home to help prevent spreading COVID-19 to others. Everyone in the household should also wear masks while staying separate.
• Don’t share dishes/glasses, towels or other household or personal items.
• Clean/disinfect high-touch surfaces (doorknobs, light switches, electronics) and the room and bathroom daily.
• Monitor your temperature and keep a watchful eye for worsening symptoms such as breathlessness or an increased heart rate at rest or after moving around. This may indicate the infection and/or inflammation are moving down into the bronchioles and could progress. Seek medical attention, immediately.
• Consider using a pulse oximeter — a device that can be placed on a fingertip to measure a pulse and blood oxygen levels. Decreased oxygen can be a sign that things could be getting worse.
Severe-critical reactions can include difficulty breathing, chest pain/pressure, new confusion, inability to stay awake or loss of speech/movement. A severe reaction can land you in the hospital or intensive care. Severity can escalate rapidly, so it’s important to seek immediate medical attention.
While people of any age, even children, can catch COVID-19, the risk of developing dangerous symptoms increases with age as well as chronic or underlying conditions.
When to seek emergency care?
Always call for medical assistance for any symptoms that are worsening or concerning to you. Monitor for warning signs (i.e. cannot manage basic things like showering/eating, or increasing breathlessness) and seek emergency medical care immediately!
Although this list is not exhaustive, here are some common emergency symptoms:
• Trouble breathing
• High temperature
• Pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion
• Inability to wake/stay awake, passing out
• Persistent coughing, throwing-up blood
• Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility, notifying them you are seeking care with COVID-19.
Recovery time varies with reports showing it’s a slow-moving illness that can take between two to six weeks to recover from, depending on how the body responds and the severity of illness. We’re learning that not all cases result in either recovery or death. In the ever-evolving story of COVID-19, some people can experience symptoms of the illness weeks and even months after contracting it, known as long-haulers.
Stay safe and continue with proven and effective public health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 of social distancing, wearing a mask, hand washing and staying home if sick or exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author.
Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
