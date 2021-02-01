Test positive for COVID-19? Here's what to do: Dr. Nina Radcliff

And here’s more:

• It’s important to connect with a healthcare service or call your family physician for an initial assessment (and for continuing contact throughout the illness should any other concerns or questions arise).

• You might feel pretty icky: dry cough, chills, fever, fatigue, sore throat, muscle pain, nausea, diarrhea, rashes, red eyes or a new loss of taste and smell. Suffice it to say that COVID-19 symptoms vary widely.

• Rest and hydration are the best remedies during this time. And when appropriate, over-the-counter medications can be taken to allay symptoms. It’s best to get specific advice from a healthcare provider or the pharmacist about over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen that may help relieve minor aches and pains. Cough suppressants or expectorants may also be recommended. but again, speak to a healthcare provider.

• It’s critically important that during this time you stay home and physically away from other people, including using a separate room and bathroom. COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that is mostly transmitted from person to person by air droplets that are invisible.

• When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or a tissue. Throw away the used tissue.