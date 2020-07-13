HAMMONTON — Two teenage brothers New Jersey and a Pennsylvania woman were killed when a car driven by the teens' older brother crashed on the Atlantic City Expressway, state police said.
The driver, a 19-year-old Philadelphia man, was headed eastbound around 3:10 p.m. Sunday when the car veered off the highway near milepost 23.3 in Hammonton, then overturned and struck some trees.
Maryha Toro, 19, of Philadelphia, and the two brothers — Marcus Crawford, 16 and Emmanuel Crawford, 15, both of Camden — were killed in the crash. The driver, whose name was not released, suffered undisclosed “moderate” injuries and was being treated at a hospital, state police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The road’s right-hand lane was closed for more than four hours, state police said.
Press staff writer Vincent Jackson contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.