Tech Center research vital to safely fly COVID vaccines to world

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Dry ice is widely known as the substance that creates the illusion of smoke in theater productions, but it is also used to keep things very cold — like COVID-19 vaccines.

When a lot of vaccine had to be transported quickly all over the world, there were concerns about the safety of dry ice — the solid form of carbon dioxide — and how it might affect pilots and others as it heated up and released CO2 gas, said Shelly Yak, director of the Federal Aviation Administration's William J. Hughes Tech Center here.

The tech center stepped in to help.

"Through our research, the FAA was able to give guidelines on what levels of dry ice they can safely transport," Yak said. "We did it in record time."

It is one part of a complex web of research done at the tech center, Yak said.

She talked about the work of the center on Friday, a few days after releasing an updated study showing the FAA and its tenants pump about $900 million a year into the economy of South Jersey's seven counties, roughly double the amount of just five years ago, and provide 5,240 jobs.