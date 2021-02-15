 Skip to main content
Tech Center research vital to safely fly COVID vaccines to world
Tech Center research vital to safely fly COVID vaccines to world

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Dry ice is widely known as the substance that creates the illusion of smoke in theater productions, but it is also used to keep things very cold — like COVID-19 vaccines.

When a lot of vaccine had to be transported quickly all over the world, there were concerns about the safety of dry ice — the solid form of carbon dioxide — and how it might affect pilots and others as it heated up and released CO2 gas, said Shelly Yak, director of the Federal Aviation Administration's William J. Hughes Tech Center here.

The tech center stepped in to help.

"Through our research, the FAA was able to give guidelines on what levels of dry ice they can safely transport," Yak said. "We did it in record time."

It is one part of a complex web of research done at the tech center, Yak said.

She talked about the work of the center on Friday, a few days after releasing an updated study showing the FAA and its tenants pump about $900 million a year into the economy of South Jersey's seven counties, roughly double the amount of just five years ago, and provide 5,240 jobs.

The economic impact of the center is studied every few years, after something changes and the center needs to get a handle on how those changes play out, Yak said. This study was spurred by the addition of the National Aviation Research and Technology Park's first building opened in 2019, and by the expansion of activities by the Federal Air Marshals Service, according to the report. They are two of seven major tenants of the FAA.

Almost 70% of the economic benefits occurred within Atlantic County, the report said.

Yak said Friday that it's important for people who live in the region to know the facilities' impact, and to understand the importance of the work that goes on there.

The work on what's called "dry ice sublimation" — or what happens when dry ice moves from its solid to gaseous form — was done by the same tech center research group that has researched how to safely fly lithium batteries, Yak said.

Lithium batteries have been known to start fires on aircraft.

"(Lithium batteries) going into thermal runaway is not something you want to happen in the cargo of aircraft," Yak said. "We have been assessing what does it take to go into it, and how to prevent it. Now we are also doing research on halon (a fire suppressant gas used in cargo holds) and how to put out fires more effectively if they occur."

The center has also spearheaded development of the Next Generation Air Transportation System, called NextGen. It is the FAA's "modernization of America's air transportation system to make flying even safer, more efficient and predictable," according to the FAA website.

Work done at the center includes improving communication between pilots and air traffic controllers so routes can be shortened for safety and fuel savings, Yak said.

Among many other things, their work allowed communication to happen via texts rather than voice only, Yak said, lessening the chance of miscommunication.

"I love to talk about our core work. ... The work is who we are and what we do," Yak said. "But, it’s the jobs, people and employees that make a difference to the local region."

Yak said the workforce at the tech center and its tenants ... includes a lot of people with college degrees that bring in higher incomes and give back to their communities.

The center also provides opportunities for high school and college students to get internships and learn about the aviation industry and STEM careers in general, she said.

The report, "The Economic Impact of the William J. Hughes Technical Center on Southern New Jersey: Update 2020," was released in October and looked at the economic effects of the tech center and its tenants in 2019.  It was prepared by Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. of Santa Barbara, California.

Tenants include the Atlantic City International Airport, the National Aviation Technology and Research Park, the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th and more.

The 2020 report updated previous economic analyses of the center completed in 1999, 2002, and 2015.

Tech Center Tenants

The Technical Center is home to the FAA and seven other major tenant organizations:

1) U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA): The Technical Center serves as the FAA national scientific test base for research and development, test and evaluation, and verification and validation in air traffic control, communications, navigation, airports, aircraft safety, and security. 

2) U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL): TSL offers the homeland security community and transportation security partners the ability to advance detection technology from conception to deployment through applied research, test and evaluation, assessment, certification, and qualification testing. 

3) U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration (TSA): The training program for the Federal Air Marshall Service, it trains transportation security professionals to perform their duties in a highly effective manner. 

4) U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Coast Guard (USCG), Air Station Atlantic City (Air Station): The Air Station supports USCG operations, such as search and rescue, law enforcement, port security, and marine environmental protection for both District One and District Five, encompassing the coastlines of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, including interior bays and rivers such as the Chesapeake, Delaware, Hudson and Long Island Sound.

5) U.S. Department of Defense, New Jersey Air National Guard (NJANG), The 177th Fighter Wing: The NJANG provides highly qualified, combat-ready citizen airmen and mission-capable aircraft and equipment to supply national and state objectives.

6) U.S. Department of Defense, Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Philadelphia District: The USACE Philadelphia District manages water resources of the Delaware River basin, builds facilities for the Army and Air Force, and provides engineering and environmental services for other agencies.

7) Atlantic City International Airport (ACY): The airport is open to private, commercial, and military aircraft, and includes four operating runways. The main instrument runway is 10,000 feet long and 180 feet wide. 

8) National Aviation Research & Technology Park (NARTP): The NARTP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit auxiliary organization of Stockton University dedicated to facilitating research and development, innovation, and commercialization of emerging aviation technologies.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

