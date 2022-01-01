Sweets for seniors
The Millville Woman’s Club filled bags with holiday cookies and candy for the Millville Housing Authority to distribute to residents in the senior housing complex. ‘Sweets for Seniors’ is an annual project of the Woman’s Club. Mary Miskelly, project coordinator, Betty Mikus, and other club volunteers delivered 177 bags this year filled with individually wrapped treats. The bags were picked up by Kari Hiles and William Jamie of the Millville Housing Authority and delivered to residents before Christmas.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.