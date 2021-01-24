SUV backs into Cape May Church hall, no serious injuries reported

CAPE MAY — The administrator of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church said a car accident Saturday evening that sent an SUV into the church hall damaged the building, but no one was seriously injured.

"We are most grateful to God there were no serious injuries," said Administrator Terry McGarvey on Sunday.

The church is on Washington Street, but the church hall is on Lafayette Street.

The vehicle somehow backed into the room used by the Knights of Columbus as a meeting room, McGarvey said. But he had no details on how the accident happened or who was in the vehicle.

"Not sure who it was. We will get the police report tomorrow," McGarvey said.

No one was available for comment at the police department.

McGarvey said emergency responders were there from the Fire and Police departments, Coast Guard, utilities and local groups.

"They were able to button it up. It was a giant hole," McGarvey said. "They built a wall in 20 minutes with studs and plywood."

