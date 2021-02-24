Survey: More New Jerseyans willing to be vaccinated

A recent survey commissioned by Newark-based nonprofit Project Ready found that more New Jersey residents are willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Of the 960 voters who participated, the rate of those willing to be vaccinated increased from 60% in November to 71% in February. The survey, conducted by Change Research, showed that white voters (71%) are more likely to say they would receive the vaccine than black voters (62%). Black voters also saw almost no increase in willingness from November (61%), and are twice as likely to say they don't trust vaccines compared to white people (31% and 15%, respectively).

Hispanic voters saw the largest increase from November of any group (55% to 77%), followed by independent voters (47% to 64).

The survey also showed that white voters are three times more likely than black voters to say they have already received the vaccine (18% to 6%, respectively).

"While it’s encouraging to see acceptance of the vaccine increase, we clearly have more work to do to ensure that the distribution is equitable," Project Ready Executive Director Shennell McCloud said in the report. "We encourage state leaders to double down on efforts to engage communities of color when it comes to the vaccine."

Additionally, Republican voters (46%) are far less likely to say they would receive a vaccination than democratic voters (91%). Democratic voters are also more likely than Republicans to say the state has done an "excellent" or "good" job with the vaccine rollout (58% to 6%, respectively).

