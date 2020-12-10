Submarine discovered off Delmarva Peninsula

Atlantic Wreck Salvage on Thursday announced the discovery of a World War I-era submarine off the Delmarva Peninsula.
The submarine was discovered by the D/V Tenacious, which AWS owns and operates. It has yet to be visually identified, but based on side scan sonar data, the location, and the historical record, the team believes it to be the R-8 (S.S. 85).
"The sonar data leaves little doubt that the R-8 has been located," GK Consulting sonar expert Garry Kozak said in a news release. "The submarine in the image is the correct length, width and height. One set of prominent features of the R-class subs visible in the scan image is the spray rail configuration on the conning tower."
The R-8 was one of 27 R-class submarines commissioned by the U.S. Navy during World War I but was not completed until after the Armistice. It was built in in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1918 and trained off California and the Gulf of Mexico as part of the Pacific Fleet. In 1927, it searched for pilots who had gone missing during the Dole Air Race from California to Hawaii. The R-8 became part of Philadelphia's Inactive Reserve Fleet and sank in 1936 when it was used as a target in an aerial bombing test.
"The discovery of any new vessel is exciting," D/V Tenacious Capt. Eric Takakjian said. "It appears from the sonar images that the site will reveal a very well-preserved example of an R-class submarine in existence anywhere. We are looking forward to conducting additional research and to diving the wreck in 2021."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
