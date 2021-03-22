Students to return to Stockton campus, housing, activities in the fall

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will open the Fall 2021 semester with in-person instruction for most classes, with housing and student activities returning to normal.

“We have missed the energy our almost 10,000 students bring to campus,” said President Harvey Kesselman in a Monday press release. “We are excited to welcome them back, but we will also continue to implement whatever measures are necessary to protect the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students.”

It will be the 50th year of instruction at the school.

In the school year starting in the fall of 2020, Stockton welcomed 2,200 students across all grade levels to live on campus, about a third fewer than the year before. The college offered most of its classes remotely.

COVID-19 vaccine availability allowed the school to make the decision, officials said.

“Technology provided new ways to reach students, but it also convinced us of the advantages of in-person learning and collaborating with students in the classroom,” Kesselman said.

Almost 70% of fall classes are expected to be held in person, with about another 16% as hybrid classes with some in-person component and 14% remote only.