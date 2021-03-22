Students to return to Stockton campus, housing, activities in the fall

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will open the Fall 2021 semester with in-person instruction for most classes, with housing and student activities returning to normal.
“We have missed the energy our almost 10,000 students bring to campus,” said President Harvey Kesselman in a Monday press release. “We are excited to welcome them back, but we will also continue to implement whatever measures are necessary to protect the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students.”
It will be the 50th year of instruction at the school.
In the school year starting in the fall of 2020, Stockton welcomed 2,200 students across all grade levels to live on campus, about a third fewer than the year before. The college offered most of its classes remotely.
COVID-19 vaccine availability allowed the school to make the decision, officials said.
“Technology provided new ways to reach students, but it also convinced us of the advantages of in-person learning and collaborating with students in the classroom,” Kesselman said.
Almost 70% of fall classes are expected to be held in person, with about another 16% as hybrid classes with some in-person component and 14% remote only.
Student Senate President Katherine Campion said students are more than ready to come back to campus, even if they may still have to take some precautions like wearing masks.
“Students want interaction,” Campion said. “For me, Stockton is not just a place, it’s a community. It’s about making connections and relationships, and students have missed that. I am very excited about coming back.”
Employees and students continue to submit the daily Health Pledge, which assists in minimizing the spread of the virus. More than 1 million pledges have been submitted since the fall. Stockton also offers free COVID-19 testing on campus for students and employees.
“The past year has been an incredibly challenging time ... and the pandemic has exacerbated inequities among different populations,” said Professor of Writing and First-Year Studies Emari DiGiorgio. “Through UROC, we've learned a lot about what Stockton does best and how we can improve. As we return to campus, it will be important to identify and respond to the new normal and to listen to our students and colleagues.”
Outdoor Commencement ceremonies are tentatively planned over several days in May. Specific plans are still being developed in accordance with state guidelines for gatherings.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
