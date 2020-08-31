Former alcoholics, drug addicts and their loved ones, shared stories of struggle with addiction Monday at the Atlantic County Overdose Awareness Day event at Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park in Atlantic City.
The event was held by the nonprofit group Recovery Force.
The group’s founder and president, Bob Catalano Jr. said one goal of the program is to fight stigma, so individuals and families won’t let shame keep them from reaching out for help.
“We had to take a step back and ask people ... to help create a climate that makes those in recovery more comfortable being visible,” Catalano said.
Lafutima Jones, an Atlantic City yoga teacher who grew up with alcoholic and drug-addicted parents and was herself “a full-blown heroin addict” by age 15, said it was only the people at Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous who helped her break out of a “cycle of insanity.”
She has been sober since Sept. 23, 2016,
“Those people in those rooms saved my life,” Jones said. “They told me to get a home group, a sponsor, work the steps and get in service.”
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, attended the event and said it’s important to get more funding for mental health care and addiction treatment into communities.
“This is a tough time for people with tendencies toward addiction. Some people have fallen back,” he said. “COVID is not hurting us only in ways we think of, but people are alone, isolated and depressed.”
His opponent, Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, said all of the challenges of the virus, police brutality and the economic downturn are intertwined with addiction.
“When we have high unemployment, (addiction) gets worse ... when we have instability, it gets worse,” Kennedy said.
Her own husband is in recovery, she said, and she has family members who are struggling.
“It’s not about moral failing, it’s about illness,” Kennedy said. “If we have the desire and political will ... we will make this the issue of the next generation.”
Recovery Force of Atlantic County, established in 2015, is a 501c3 nonprofit volunteer advocacy organization led by and for people affected by addiction. Event co-chairs were Mary Corona and Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick, who both lost sons to addiction.
Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, spoke of his son’s long battle with addiction, and of how he kept hoping that if his son got married, had children, got incarcerated or overdosed it would end his using drugs.
“They didn’t do it,” Armato said.
Then after another overdose, his son called him and asked him not to give up on him.
“I got a tattoo on my arm of a cross with the word hope on it,” Armato said. It also says “never stop hoping and never stop loving.”
His son was in rehab, and he sent him a picture of the tattoo.
“Was it the cross, my commitment, rehab? I don’t know,” Armato said. “He’s been in recovery now for four years.”
Overdose Awareness Day events are held every Aug. 31 to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury, and to try to prevent future overdoses. Recovery Force of Atlantic County has hosted the past two local events.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office reported Monday there have been 80 overdose deaths in the first 8 months of 2020 in the county, compared to 86 at the same time last year.
“The numbers show that we are not reporting as many drug-related deaths to date in 2020, compared to one year ago, but six less fatal drug overdoses is not good enough and tells us that we still have work to do,”Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
