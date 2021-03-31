Stockton poll finds deep partisan divide in NJ on Biden, COVID relief, state's direction

A question asking voters to rate the amount of COVID aid provided showed rare bipartisan agreement. Half the voters of both parties and independents thought the amount of relief provided was not enough. Respondents from both major parties called for greater direct stimulus payments and more small business relief.

The federal government is sending $1,400 checks to a majority of Americans after providing $600 payments in December.

Asked about the top issue they want the administration to address, the pandemic was most frequently cited, at 18%. In second place was immigration at 16%.

The next most cited answer was the economy, at 6%, health care, at 6%, and jobs at 5%. Another 37 issues were cited by 4% to fewer than 1% of respondents.

About 49% said New Jersey is going in the right direction, and 40% said the state is moving in the wrong direction. In an election year Murphy would prefer to have a higher percentage of people say the state is moving in the right direction, Froonjian said.

"But when Alyssa looked at the nitty gritty details, more Democrats, women, racial and ethnic minorities and lower income voters were much more bullish," Froonjian said. "That is Murphy's base. So the people who are feeling good are the people Murphy needs to turn out."